Next week, the Southport father of two will make his Channel 4 television debut.

Southport’s Peter Sinseeya is poised to compete on the hit TV show Come Dine with Me next week, wowing fellow home chefs.

The 44-year-old has revealed his menu, which combines his Guyana ancestry with British classics, to The Washington Newsday.

“For my dishes, because I’m part South American and half British, I took the cast on a journey,” Peter told The Washington Newsday.

“It started with a dish from my father’s homeland, then I combined British and my father’s history for the main course, and then I did a British dessert,” says the chef. My favorite flavor was mixed race. That was my main idea.”

Peter had applied for another television show that was set to begin filming in the coming months, but producers recommended him for Come Dine with Me, where he found his footing.

Peter, a movie producer, considers himself a “home cook” because he has lived alone since he was a child.

“I’ve lived by myself virtually since I was 16, and I’ve lived in numerous countries,” he told The Washington Newsday. I’ve lived in South America for a while, in America for a while, and all around the United Kingdom.

“I like to cook. I enjoy delicious food and have a creative mentality, so I’m constantly curious, which is how I got into movies. It’s the type of person I am. My son remarked to me, “I could grab an orange, a potato, and a little ketchup, and you could make something out of that.”

“I’ll make something out of nothing,” says the narrator. I’ll make something out of it if you give me a few items. Cooking has always been a passion of mine. I like to eat.”

Next week’s episodes will be set in the North West and will air at 5 p.m. on weekdays. The episode with Peter is set to debut on September 9th.