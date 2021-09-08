Next Month, Amazon Studios will release ‘Justin Bieber: Our World.’

It’s time to celebrate, Justin Bieber lovers!

Next month, Amazon Prime Video will premiere a new documentary about the Canadian artist.

“Justin Bieber: Our World” will take us behind the scenes of the pop star’s New Year’s Eve concert, which took place on the Beverly Hilton’s rooftop. The celebrity performed in front of 240 select guests, with the concert being webcast live across the world.

The film also goes into the pop star’s personal life and introduces viewers to his close circle. It even shows Bieber and his wife, Hailey, in a few tender moments.

“In the month leading up to [T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live with Justin Bieber], the film follows Bieber and his close-knit team as they rehearse and create a massive stage while adhering to strict health and safety protocols,” according to the movie’s synopsis.

The documentary, directed by Michael D. Ratner, who previously executive produced and directed Youtube Originals’ “Justin Bieber: Seasons” and its follow-up, “Next Chapter,” will be released on Oct. 8 in over 240 countries.

“Filmmaker Michael D. Ratner has expertly caught Justin’s spirit in both on and off-stage events. Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios, said, “We are pleased to invite Bieber fans throughout the world to experience what is a genuinely intimate portrait of one of the world’s most iconic performers.” She noted that the documentary gives viewers a “raw” and “unique” picture of the Canadian pop artist, which they don’t get to witness very frequently.

Bieber added in a statement that singing live allows him to connect with his fans on a deeper level through music.

“Being able to provide a service and use my abilities to bring some enjoyment to others through such a terrible and terrifying time has meant the world to me, especially in the last year. This film captures a tight and exhilarating period of preparation for a comeback to the stage during a period of great uncertainty.”

“It’s everything here,” he said, “coming together with my team, overcoming hurdles, and putting on a special show in front of friends and family.”

For the second time, Bieber has climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with his collaboration with The Kid LAROI, “Stay.”