Newcastle United have made two major blunders since their contentious acquisition, according to Liverpool star Jamie Carragher.

The club was purchased earlier this month as the main stakeholder in a £300 million deal by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), whose head is Mohammed bin Salman, the Middle Eastern state’s crown prince.

Within hours of the takeover at St James’ Park, rumors began to circulate that manager Steve Bruce may be fired.

Despite this, Bruce stayed in command of the club, even saying that he would stay for the match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Carragher was scathing of the new owners’ handling of Bruce’s future at the club following the takeover on Sky Sports Monday Night Football.

Carragher feels Bruce will struggle to stay in control despite the owners’ attempts to create a relationship with the media since the takeover.

“Steve Bruce has a serious problem,” Carragher stated. “He has, and you’ve reached the point where you’re wondering if a manager could do something different.

“However, when you discuss the ownership, I believe the ownership has had a very bad week in terms of starting and, as a result, how individuals like myself perceive them.”

“Of course, Newcastle supporters are ecstatic. You should have witnessed the scenes from yesterday’s game [against Spurs]. However, they immediately messed up the managerial position.

“If you want to fire Steve Bruce, fire him, and that was a disaster, and now you’re in this scenario.”

“However, number two, they began because of the criticism they’ve received for their human rights violations. They’re receiving a lot of flak for that.

“So, what they’ve done now is try to win favor with local journalists, local Sky Sports personnel who are familiar with the area.”

“Get them on board.” ‘We’re going to sack Steve Bruce,’ feed them information – are you? You don’t tell folks such a story.

“Steve Bruce, who has been in the game for twenty-five years. As a manager, he has over a thousand games as a great player.

“It’s fair game if he’s getting booed by the Newcastle fans.” Yes, it is. As a manager, he’s not doing so well. He is well compensated.

"That is the game's name. As players, we understand the importance of getting."