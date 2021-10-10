Newcastle manager Sir Kenny Dalglish makes an allegation about Liverpool great Steven Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard has been connected with the manager’s post at Newcastle United, according to Liverpool great Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Since the club’s takeover, the former Reds captain has been connected with the manager’s job at St James’ Park.

Mike Ashley’s reign at Newcastle came to an end this week, and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) took control of the club with an 80 percent share.

Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners and the Reuben Brothers investment fund will share the remaining 20%.

Dalglish has ties to both Liverpool and Newcastle, having managed the latter in the late 1990s and having previously coached the Reds twice.

The 70-year-old admits that seeing Gerrard’s name connected with the Newcastle job does not surprise him, but he does not expect the former Liverpool captain to move to St James’ Park.

In his Sunday Post column, Dalglish remarked, “I’m not shocked that Steven Gerrard has been connected with the Newcastle United job.”

“However, the first thing to mention is that Steve Bruce is currently the club’s manager. That is something we must all respect.

“Since the new owners, PIF from Saudi Arabia, took over, speculation has been prevalent.

“I would have been surprised if the Rangers manager’s name had not been mentioned as someone who might be on their minds.”

“Brendan Rodgers, Frank Lampard, and Eddie Howe are reportedly being considered as Bruce’s replacements if the club and he part ways.”

“We’ll have to wait and see what transpires.”

Newcastle United is a fantastic football team with devoted fans, as I have firsthand knowledge.

“I worked there for over two years in the late 1990s as a manager. I was determined to bring the club the success it deserved, but we were unable to do so.

“As a result, I’ll be keeping a close eye on how things progress under the Magpies’ new ownership, who have promised to invest millions in their quest for glory.”

“After the way things were, the Toon Army is enthused about the future, and there is a genuine sense of optimism.””

