New Year’s Eve celebrations are underway, but will Scousers be among them?

It’s one of the biggest nights on the social calendar, and it’s finally been approved after days of doubt.

Thousands of revelers descend on pubs and clubs on New Year’s Eve to see out the old year and usher in the new.

The government declared at the start of the week that no more limitations on the spread of coronavirus in England will be implemented until at least 2022.

Despite the approval of the yearly celebrations, many individuals say they plan to stay at home and ring in the new year in front of the television.

We went out into the streets of Liverpool to see what people were up to.

Maghull resident John McCarthy, 41, said: “I’m still looking forward to seeing friends and family, and while I understand that everyone is still worried about Covid, I’m delighted we have this New Year following last year’s postponement.

“You can see it’s still weighing on people’s minds since no one wanted to go out after December 15, and everyone said they needed at least ten days to isolate before Christmas.

“Everyone now appears to be a little more relaxed in my perspective.”

John stated that he is “looking forward to a night out” with his friends and family to ring in the New Year.

“I thought Boris would have brought in table service maybe,” he continued, “but to be honest, me and my family are all fully vaccinated, so I feel more comfortable.” “It is not going to stop me this New Year because everyone seems to be more cautious, and we shouldn’t be putting our lives on hold anymore,” he added.

Tom, 27, from Liverpool, said he and his partner will host a night in, but that they will take safety steps first.

He stated, ” “We’re going to invite a few people over, but not too many, just to be cautious, and we’ll have everyone do a lateral flow before they arrive.

“We’ve decided to do this because we still want to celebrate, but we can’t be too cautious because we don’t know how many people others have been into touch with over the weekend.”

