New welfare benefit and debt advice service to be launched by Spirit of Shankly.

The Spirit of Shankly fans organization is planning to offer a free independent guidance service.

The new program is aimed at people who are having financial difficulties, with sessions concentrating on welfare benefits and debt counselling.

The community-led initiative will take place in Liverpool’s Anfield neighborhood, in collaboration with Vauxhall Law Centre and Homebaked Bakery on Oakfield Road.

The free service will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and sessions will be held in a private room inside Homebaked.

“This will be an essential service for individuals living in the area,” said Spirit of Shankly Chair Joe Blott. Our team is based at Anfield, but we are all too conscious of the need for local and national investment in the area.

“We’re thrilled that through this cooperation, we’ll be able to help locals deal with some of the genuine issues they confront on a daily basis.”

Spirit of Shankly, Liverpool Supporters Union, and Vauxhall Law Centre are funding the effort, and solicitors from Vauxhall Law Centre will be on hand to assist anyone seeking advice on benefits and debt concerns.

“Vauxhall Law Centre is happy to be working with Spirit of Shankly to create a much-needed guidance service,” said Alan Kelly, the centre’s development officer.

“Three community organizations have come together to provide assistance to folks in the neighborhood who are trying to make ends meet.”

“It’s such a fantastic idea,” Homebaked operations manager Angela McKay said. “We have a lovely, private space set aside.”

“I want people to know that when they arrive, they will be greeted warmly, which will help them realize that, whatever their problems are, they can obtain treatment here and have them resolved.”

The sessions will begin on November 1st, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Homebaked, and will continue every Monday thereafter.

* Address: Homebaked Bakery, 199 Oakfield Road, Liverpool L4 0UF, Welfare Benefit and Advice Sessions