New regulations will compel banks to compensate scam victims.

The government has endorsed measures to make it legal for fraud victims to be entitled to a refund, forcing banks to compensate customers who have been scammed.

According to The Mirror, the ideas came about after the Payments Systems Regulator urged for mandatory returns for innocent people who have been duped.

If the proposed modifications to the legislation are approved, the government will “legislate to overcome barriers to regulatory action at the earliest opportunity,” which means that victims will have a much better chance of recovering their funds.

Criminals use the People’s Postcode Lottery to defraud unwary people.

According to Which?, enacting such regulations would be a “major gain” for consumers.

The laws will apply to “authorized push payment fraud,” in which thieves persuade victims to make money transfers from their bank accounts.

Scams like these cost the British people half a billion pounds each year.

According to the banking trade association UK Finance, cases increased by 71% in the first half of 2021 as a result of the pandemic.

Helen Skelton, a TV presenter, and Drew Pritchard, from Salvage Hunters, have both been victims.

In 2019, prominent banks signed up for a voluntary code of conduct and agreed to reimburse victims of push payment fraud.

Customers should be repaid if the bank could have done more to avoid the fraud, according to the rule.

Despite being covered by the code, three out of every four fraud victims were mistakenly denied refunds from their bank last year, according to a report released last week by the Financial Ombudsman.

The findings demonstrate that banks are not following through on their commitments, resulting in thousands of consumers losing money each year.

Nearly 8,000 consumers filed complaints with the Financial Ombudsman Service last year after their bank refused or only partially repaid them.

Because many victims quit up rather than fight all the way to the ombudsman, this number is likely to be a fraction of those who did not get their money back.

Some banks did worse than others, with the ombudsman ordering NatWest to overturn nine out of ten refund denial judgments.

Santander’s allegations were upheld in more than 80% of cases, while Nationwide was ordered to reimburse 74 percent.

