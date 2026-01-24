New Netflix Horror Series Gains Praise for Gripping Zombie Survival Drama

Netflix’s latest horror offering, *Black Summer*, has captured the attention of viewers with its intense, unsettling narrative and fast-paced zombie action. The series, which premiered in 2019 and ran for two seasons, has been described as “genuinely scary,” with many fans noting its dark tone and relentless tension. It follows a group of strangers who band together to survive in a world overrun by zombies, each struggling to reunite with their families after the outbreak. The central character, Rose, a mother separated from her daughter in the chaos, anchors the emotional core of the series.

Critical Reception and Audience Divide

While *Black Summer* has earned positive reviews for its atmospheric tension and terrifying zombie encounters, its reception has been mixed. Critics have lauded the series for its gripping storytelling, with one IMDb reviewer declaring it “the darkest zombie programme” they’ve encountered. The show, according to this fan, stands apart from others in the genre for its lack of clear-cut heroes, opting instead for characters who are driven solely by the need to survive. “The acting, directing, cinematography—all are excellent,” they wrote, highlighting the unsettling atmosphere in every episode.

However, not everyone shares this enthusiasm. A segment of viewers, particularly on Rotten Tomatoes, found the series underwhelming. Some critics questioned the rave reviews, with one pointing out that the action-heavy plot still managed to feel “boring” at times. Another viewer lamented that the series had turned what could have been an intense zombie thriller into “a slow and boring mess.”

Despite the divided opinions, *Black Summer* has garnered a solid overall score of 85% from critics, while audience reviews hover at a lower 62%. For those who have yet to form an opinion, the series is available to stream now on Netflix.