New Netflix, Apple TV, and Disney+ Movies to Binge-Watch This Weekend

Are you looking for a new movie to watch this weekend? On several over-the-top (OTT) platforms, here’s a list of new movies you can binge-watch. Those who wish to experience the cinematic experience of these films can do so in theaters as well.

Widow Black

Fans of Scarlett Johannson may now view the much-anticipated film “Black Widow,” which was released on Friday. In addition, this is her first solo Marvel film. The film, which also stars Florence Pugh and Robert Downey Jr., is available on Disney+ and in theaters. The film is directed by Cate Shortland and tells the story of Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow, before she became an Avenger. The script was written by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson.

Part 2 of Fear Street was released in 1978.

While Netflix launched “Fear Street Part 1: 1994” on July 1, “Fear Street Part 2: 1978” was released on Thursday. If you enjoy horror films, then the Leigh Janiak-directed trilogy set in the haunted town of Shadyside is a must-see. Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, and Ryan Simpkins play the key roles in the film. “Fear Street Part Three: 1666,” the third and last installment of the film series, will be released on July 16.

What I Did to Become a Superhero

“How I Became a Superhero,” directed by Douglas Attal, was released on Netflix on Friday. The film is about ordinary folks who gain superpowers after taking a new medicine. It is based on the same-named book by Phyllis Hoppes, which was published in 2018.

Meander

“Meander,” directed by Mathieu Turi, is a sci-fi horror film. The story follows a young woman who is kidnapped by a man and held captive in strange claustrophobic tubes. While the film is in theaters, it is also available to stream on Apple TV, Vudu, and Fandango.

Summertime

Looking for a lighthearted musical drama to watch this weekend? Two wannabe rappers, a skater guitarist, and a fast-food worker meet paths during a sweltering summer in Los Angeles in this novel. Carlos López Estrada, who also directed the Disney animated film “Raya and the Last Dragon,” directed this 90-minute uplifting film.

