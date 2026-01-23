New Masters of the Universe Reboot Revealed Ahead of June Release

Excitement builds for the upcoming reboot of Masters of the Universe, set to hit cinemas on June 5, 2026. A sneak peek of the new film has been unveiled, featuring British actor Nicholas Galitzine as the iconic superhero, He-Man, in a fresh retelling of the 1987 classic.

He-Man’s Origin Story Gets a Modern Twist

The film, a reimagining of the original, focuses on the origin of He-Man, the protector of Eternia, as portrayed by Galitzine. The trailer, released by Sony Pictures Releasing UK, showcases the transformation of Prince Adam into He-Man as he battles the forces of evil, including the notorious Skeletor. The origin story of He-Man is set on Earth, where Adam was raised under the name Adam Glenn, having been sent there as a baby by his mother, played by Charlotte Riley. In the preview, Adam’s fascination with “nerd stuff and sword things” is highlighted, as he embarks on his journey to discover his true destiny.

In a striking moment, Galitzine’s character takes up the Sword of Power, reciting He-Man’s famous catchphrase, “I have the power,” a direct nod to the 1983 animated TV series that helped cement the franchise’s legacy. This powerful transformation into He-Man sets the stage for the epic battles to come, with the character preparing to defend Eternia from Skeletor’s dark forces.

The star-studded cast surrounding Galitzine includes Camila Mendes as Teela, Adam’s loyal protector, and Jared Leto portraying the villainous Skeletor. A brief appearance from Idris Elba hints at his role as Duncan, or Man-At-Arms, a trusted ally to He-Man. Other notable cast members include Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Kristen Wiig voicing Roboto, and Morena Baccarin, though her role remains under wraps.

Originally based on a popular toy line by Mattel, the Masters of the Universe franchise expanded into comics, animated series, and video games, becoming a cultural phenomenon. The 2026 reboot aims to bring the story to a new generation while staying true to its roots. The film serves as a modern update of the 1987 film that starred Dolph Lundgren, with a cast that also featured Frank Langella and Courtney Cox.

The reboot promises a thrilling ride as it explores Adam’s journey to becoming the legendary He-Man. Fans of the franchise are sure to embrace this fresh take on a classic hero. As the release date draws near, anticipation continues to grow for the film’s official US and Canadian release on June 5, with the UK release still pending confirmation.