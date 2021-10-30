New Look’s £40 tartan blazer is a “winter must have,” according to me.

Customers at New Look recently stated they were “obsessed” with a tartan blazer they saw online, and I couldn’t resist giving it a try after hearing such positive feedback.

Because the weather isn’t sure what it wants to do, customers are looking for clothing that can effortlessly transition from season to season at a moment’s notice.

New Look buyers recently found the No Clue Red Tartan Check Blazer on Instagram, which is part of the brand’s collaboration with singer Anne-Marie, and swiftly expressed their appreciation in the comments area.

The £39.99 blazer comes with a tartan check print, a Revere collared neckline, a double-pocket front, and a long hem.

Customers were clamoring to get their hands on the red and black blazer, so I decided to pick one up at my local New Look and check if it lived up to the hype.

The cloth was incredibly soft and comfy, and it was thicker than I thought, making it ideal for the upcoming colder season.

The blazer’s fit was on the large side, so I could have easily gone down a size and still been comfortable. However, I was thrilled because I enjoy having more space.

The cloth didn’t itch or cling in any way, and attaching the buttons is a great way to give your outfit some structure.

I was scared that the long blazer would be too long because I’m only 5ft3 and worried it would be too long.

The blazer is appropriate for any situation; I’d wear it to work or out for drinks in the cold.

I also thought the tartan blazer looked and felt more premium than its £39.99 price tag. New Look customers were absolutely correct – I’m also a fan.

The No Clue Red Tartan Check Blazer from New Look is available on the retailer’s website.

