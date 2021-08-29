New Look customers are lining up to buy a ‘beautiful’ £47 blazer.

New Look consumers are eager to get their hands on a “beautiful” blazer, which many claim to “love.”

The high-street firm, which has a location in Liverpool ONE, keeps customers up to date on the latest goods.

With prospects for sunny weather waning, buyers have been looking for autumn gear on social media instead.

This week, one of New Look’s newest products was published on Instagram, and admirers are already planning to purchase it.

New Look commented on Nadia’s (@nadiaanya__ ) photo of its Off White Bouclé Double Breasted Long Blazer, saying, “The bouclé blazer: the perfect partner to take you from office to bar @nadiaanya__ #ThatNewLookFeeling.”

The blazer costs £46.99 and can be purchased on the New Look website.

New Look’s Instagram picture displaying the off-white blazer has already received over 8,200 likes and a slew of comments from eager fans eager to get their hands on one.

One shopper remarked beneath the image, “Love it,” and another said, “Perfect outfit.”

“Love that blazer,” said a third.

“The blazer is really beautiful,” said a fourth shopper.

“Need that brazer,” remarked a fifth.

“This blazer has gone directly into my basket,” wrote another.

