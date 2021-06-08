New Jersey was the setting for the first season of ‘Burn Notice.’

Burn Notice began on USA Network in 2007 and became an instant smash. Michael Westen, a CIA spy who had recently been burned, was the protagonist of the series. Michael was forced to regroup in Miami after being cut off from practically all parts of his previous life. He was trying to figure out who issued his burn notice and how he could survive in the interim.

The premise of Burn Notice drew viewers in from all sides, and it became evident that the television series would be renewed. Examine the cast and characters of Burn Notice to learn why the show was set in New Jersey in the first place.

A look back at the characters and cast of ‘Burn Notice.’

Burn Notice was defined by its outstanding cast and fascinating characters. The actor that played Michael Westen, the series’ primary character, was Jeffrey Donovan. Bruce Campbell played his on-screen BFF alongside him. Sam Axe, Campbell’s character, was known for his fondness of Hawaiian shirts and dazzling jewellery.

Fiona Glenanne was played by Gabrielle Anwar, a stunning and talented actress. Fiona’s plotline and arc centred around her close and personal relationship with Michael, despite the fact that she was frequently seen working with him. Over the course of the seven seasons of the show, viewers enjoyed witnessing their relationship grow and develop.

Madeline Westen, Michael’s mother, was a fan favorite on Burn Notice. Sharon Gless, who has performed in shows such as Queer as Folk and Nip/Tuck, was cast as Michael’s mother. Burn Notice fans and viewers were saddened to see Gless’ character die tragically and triumphantly in the series finale.

The first season of ‘Burn Notice’ was set in New Jersey.