New HOH After The Double Updates On His Cookout Nomination Plans on ‘Big Brother’ 2021 Spoilers

Fans of “Big Brother” watched as not one, but two Season 23 cast members were ejected from the show on Thursday night.

Claire was ousted during her ally Tiffany’s stint as Head of Household during the first half of the CBS live episode. Hannah won the next HOH title after it was revealed that the episode would include a surprise double eviction. She nominated Alyssa and Xavier for eviction.

Kyland was put on the block by Xavier’s Power of Veto, but it was Alyssa who was eventually sent to the jury.

New Household Head

The cast competed in another Head of Household competition after the episode ended on Thursday night. Kyland was the big winner of the night, according to the live feed data. So, who will he nominate for eviction, and who from the Cookout could be evicted in the upcoming live episode?

Who’ll be the next to return home?

Kyland was not planning on securing this week’s HOH, but he looks to have a plan in place for his nominations, according to Big Brother Daily. With no one left in the “BB” house outside of the Cookout alliance, Kyland will be the first to go after his own allies.

Kyland disclosed to Xavier early Friday morning that he was considering nominating Hannah and Tiffany for eviction. He stated that Azah will be his back-up nominee.

Tiffany ruffled her alliance’s feathers last week by going against the group’s plan to have Kyland win the HOH.

The next episode of “Big Brother” airs on CBS at 8:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.