New Guest Stars Join Cast of Death In Paradise for Upcoming Series

The hit BBC drama Death In Paradise is gearing up for its latest season, with several high-profile guest stars set to make appearances. The 15th series of the popular show, set on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie, will see actors from both British soap operas and comedy series join the cast. Among the newcomers are Sarah Hadland, best known for Miranda, and Siobhan Finneran of Benidorm fame. Both actresses will add to the roster of celebrity guest stars appearing alongside the show’s regular ensemble.

New Faces and Familiar Characters

EastEnders actor Don Gilet will reprise his role as DI Mervin Wilson, continuing his investigation into new murder cases while navigating the complexities of a newly discovered family bond with his half-brother, Solomon Clarke, played by Daniel Ward. The series will explore their evolving relationship as Wilson adjusts to life in Saint Marie. Gilet, 59, steps fully into the lead role after joining the show last season.

Other notable guest stars include Steffan Rhodri, who played Dave “Coaches” Gooch in Gavin and Stacey, and Ben Willbond from the hit sitcom Ghosts. EastEnders’ Scarlett Alice Johnson, who portrayed Vicki Fowler, will also feature, along with Irish actor Sean Delaney, recognized for his role in the acclaimed series Killing Eve. Theatre and television icons like Gary Wilmot, Hermione Norris, and Julian Rhind-Tutt will also appear, further boosting the star power of the new season.

As always, the investigation into complex murders will be central to the show’s plot, but the personal dynamics between DI Wilson and the supporting cast, including Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) and Officer Sebastian Rose (Shaquille Ali-Yebuah), will provide an emotional thread throughout the episodes. Viewers can also expect the return of DS Naomi Thomas (Shanton Jackson), who will help integrate the newly introduced sergeant Mattie Fletcher, played by Catherine Garton.

Death In Paradise will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday, January 30, 2026. Fans are eagerly anticipating the mix of new and returning faces, as the series continues to blend murder mysteries with tropical charm and quirky character dynamics.