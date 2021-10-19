New artwork on Bold Street has the potential to save a life.

The sculpture is part of the UK’s first nudge-behaviour trail for a new type of potentially life-saving pedestrian crossings, in addition to being a colourful and perhaps new Instagram backdrop.

The eye-catching designs can be found in the city centre at two collision hotspots: the first is between Hanover Street and Bold Street, while the second is in the Old Swan district on East Prescot Road.

These design experiments will last two weeks and are the result of a significant surge in foot traffic following the recent relaxation of lockdown restrictions and the return of thousands of university students.

Liverpool, along with Hull, was chosen to host the experiment because it has one of the worst rates of adult fatalities or serious injuries in pedestrian incidents in the UK Metropolitan Boroughs – 99 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The experiments, according to Liverpool BID, are part of a larger strategy devised by the council and road safety partners to assist reduce that number, which has been slowly declining since 2012.

The ‘Compli Crossing’ has been installed at the Hanover Street location, which is considered to be one of the most dangerous pedestrian crossings in the United Kingdom.

It contains a succession of multi-colored nudges and is influenced by pop art.

This site has a high collision rate in the evening and throughout the night, with pedestrians making up the majority of the victims.

There have been 14 adult casualties there in the last five years.

The second location, at Old Swan, has implemented a “faster boarding” technology, which makes the crossing more visible to passengers trying to go to their destination in the quickest, most direct route possible.

Pedestrians now have priority over cars at crossings, which has lowered crossing wait times.

Following an in-depth insight into on pedestrian behavior in the urban environment, the novel designs were produced by a behavioural science business located in the North West.

They were created with the help of disability groups and designed in partnership with Liverpool-based designers Smiling Wolf. “The summary has come to an end.”