Netizens slam celebrities for not wearing masks during the Emmy Awards in 2021.

The 2021 Emmy Awards generated headlines for a number of reasons, including Scott Frank’s lengthy speech, Seth Rogen’s criticism of the event for failing to follow social distancing, and the reunion of the cast of “Schitt’s Creek.” Fans, on the other hand, noticed that many celebrities did not wear masks, which contradicts what they promote on social media.

In his opening monologue, Cedric the Entertainer, who hosted the event, stated that everyone had been vaccinated in order to attend.

“I did not have a reaction like Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend,” he stated, referring to Nicki Minaj’s recent statements. I chose Pfizer because I’m a snob. Pfizer is the Neiman Marcus of vaccinations, while Moderna is the Macy’s of vaccines. TJ Maxx is Johnson & Johnson.”

Many celebrities, however, did not respect the social distancing conventions and did not wear masks, as observers saw. “No distancing, no masks,” one spectator wrote. It’s a clear slap in the face to all the production line employees still coping with the pandemic. Check your authority.”

“No Masks at the #Emmys because rules are for the little people,” one viewer commented a photo of celebrities seated together at the event.

“Perhaps because everyone is vaccinated!” one netizen speculated in response to the photo.

“I reside in Los Angeles,” said another. My coworkers and I have all been vaccinated, yet I still have to wear a mask all day. Not wearing a mask when sitting at a table just because you’re on camera is elitist nonsense.”

“No masks being worn INSIDE at The Emmys,” someone said, implying that these celebrities preach but do not practice what they preach. Call me unsurprised, because they love to preach but don’t practice what they preach.”

The Emmys were not only chastised by viewers, but also by one of the participants, Seth Rogen.

The 39-year-old actor gave the evening’s first prize, remarking that there are “far too many of us in this small space.”

“What are we doing?” says the narrator. It was stated that this was an outdoor event. He went on to say, “It isn’t.” “They deceived us. Right now, we’re in a hermetically sealed tent. “I would not have ended up here,” the star of “Knocked Up” stated.