Netflix’s People We Meet on Vacation Filming Locations Revealed

Fans of Netflix’s latest romantic comedy, People We Meet on Vacation, might be surprised to learn that while the story takes viewers to several iconic global locations, the majority of the film was shot in just two places: Spain and the United States.

Barcelona and New Orleans Host Global Escapades

Adapted from Emily Henry’s bestselling novel, the film follows the journey of Poppy (Emily Bader) and Alex (Tom Blyth), who have spent the last decade bonding over annual vacations. Their story unfolds over ten years, during which they wrestle with their evolving relationship—questioning whether their close friendship might transform into something more. While the plot takes the duo from New York to Tuscany and beyond, the filming crew stayed within the confines of Barcelona and New Orleans to capture the essence of these diverse settings.

Brett Haley, the director, revealed that a staggering 65% of the film was shot around Barcelona, which served as the backdrop for numerous locations, including Poppy’s office in New York and a romantic trip to Tuscany. “Recreating Canada, Tuscany, New Orleans, Ohio, and New York City in Barcelona was a challenge,” Haley admitted. “My production designer did an incredible job finding locations that could double for places like Canada, which was very difficult to do.”

The director also noted that Spain’s landscapes made it easier to replicate Tuscany’s rural charm, with certain areas evoking the Italian countryside’s character. “The only set we built was Poppy’s apartment, and even that was done in Spain. Everything else you see is practical,” Haley explained. For fans keen on spotting filming locations, Lloret de Mar, a coastal Spanish town, appears to be where the film’s dramatic beach scene was shot. Photos of the film crew, including Blyth and Bader, surfaced on social media in October 2024, showing them on set in the town.

Filming also took place in New Orleans, Louisiana, where the production brought to life key parts of the story, such as Poppy and Alex’s Ohio hometown. “We shot 40 to 50% in New Orleans,” Haley confirmed. “You can’t recreate New Orleans in Spain. And we also used New Orleans to stand in for places like Boston and Ohio.” Fans also caught glimpses of the crew in New Orleans around the same time, although specific details on the scenes filmed there remain unclear.

Haley acknowledged the significant behind-the-scenes work that went into making the film’s diverse global locations believable. “A lot of invisible trickery was used to make it feel like we went all around the world,” he said. “We want viewers to think, ‘Wow, they really traveled everywhere for this film.’”

Despite the challenges, the film successfully transports audiences to various locales, thanks to the magic of film production and location work. People We Meet on Vacation is now streaming on Netflix.