Netflix’s “People We Meet on Vacation” Emerges as 2026 Rom-Com Hit

Netflix’s adaptation of Emily Henry’s beloved novel “People We Meet on Vacation” has quickly captured the hearts of audiences, becoming one of the streaming platform’s most talked-about romantic comedies of 2026. The film, which began streaming just a week ago, stars Tom Blyth and Emily Bader in the lead roles of Alex Nilsen and Poppy Wright. Their dynamic relationship, built on years of annual vacations together, evolves into a complex romance that captures both charm and emotional depth.

Fans of the 2021 book will recognize the heart of the story, where Poppy and Alex, best friends with contrasting personalities, grapple with unspoken feelings and missed opportunities. However, Netflix’s adaptation, directed by Brett Haley, introduces several key changes, moving the book’s Croatia and Palm Springs settings to Tuscany and Barcelona, respectively. These changes, while significant, ensure the film maintains the essence of the novel’s narrative while offering a fresh cinematic take.

Shifts in Plot and Setting Bring a New Spin

One of the major changes in the film occurs during the pivotal “friendship-breaking” trip. In the novel, a trip to Croatia leads to a romantic miscommunication between Poppy and Alex. In the film, however, the couple’s tension reaches its peak during a getaway in Tuscany, where both are accompanied by their significant others—Poppy’s then-boyfriend Trey (Lucien Laviscount) and Alex’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Sarah (Sarah Catherine Hook). A pregnancy scare and a near-kiss set the stage for Alex’s surprise proposal to Sarah the following day, a twist not seen in the book. Despite the alteration, the central theme of unspoken emotions remains intact.

The present-day timeline also receives a makeover. Rather than focusing on a reunion trip to Palm Springs as in the book, the movie centers around Alex’s brother David’s (Miles Heizer) wedding in Barcelona. Poppy, still working as a travel writer, heads to the wedding after hearing that Alex and Sarah have split up. This sets the stage for an awkward but heartfelt reunion between Poppy and Alex, adding a fresh layer to their story.

Emily Henry, the author of the original novel, was closely involved in shaping the film’s adaptation. She encouraged the cast, including Blyth and Bader, to bring their own personalities to their roles. According to Blyth, the creative freedom allowed the actors to make the characters feel fresh and authentic, particularly in the rom-com genre, where it’s crucial to stay light and fun.

While the film trims down certain familial plotlines from the book, it retains the novel’s signature structure, weaving flashbacks with present-day moments as Poppy and Alex inch toward the realization of their romantic feelings for one another. Supporting actors Lukas Gage, Lucien Laviscount, and Jameela Jamil add humor and emotional weight to the film, enriching the story’s ensemble cast.

For fans concerned that the film strays too far from the book, early reactions suggest that the adaptations have actually enhanced the movie’s cinematic appeal. The film’s streamlined plot, witty dialogue, and picturesque settings contribute to a breezy yet emotionally resonant viewing experience. The chemistry between Blyth and Bader drives the narrative, making the romantic moments feel genuine and impactful.

“People We Meet on Vacation” represents another milestone in Emily Henry’s career as a romance author, following the success of her previous works. Now streaming on Netflix, the film has been hailed as one of the year’s standout romantic comedies, combining humor, heartache, and the kind of emotional intimacy that has made Henry’s novels so beloved. With its vibrant settings and relatable characters, the movie shows that the best love stories are often those that take their time, with a few unexpected detours along the way.