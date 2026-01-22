Netflix’s New YA Ice-Skating Drama ‘Finding Her Edge’ Premieres

Netflix has launched its latest teen drama series, *Finding Her Edge*, a coming-of-age story set in the high-stakes world of figure skating. Based on Jennifer Iacopelli’s novel, the series debuted globally on January 22, 2026. Starring Madelyn Keys as Adriana Russo and Cale Ambrozic as Brayden Elliot, the show is set to captivate audiences with its blend of romance, competition, and personal sacrifice.

Premiere Details and Production Background

The show’s first season consists of eight episodes, each running about 44 minutes. Production for the series began in February 2025 and concluded in May of the same year, filmed in Ontario’s Barrie, Orillia, and nearby areas. The series was initially intended to air alongside Family Channel in Canada, but due to the channel’s shutdown in October 2025, the show will now air on Radio-Canada’s streaming platform. Despite these changes, *Finding Her Edge* has retained its global streaming home on Netflix, where it premiered in late January.

*Finding Her Edge* revolves around the Russo sisters, a family struggling to maintain their ice rink amidst financial challenges. At the heart of the plot is 17-year-old Adriana, who is working toward the World Championships with a new partner, Brayden. However, her complicated past with her former skating partner, Freddie, adds emotional tension. To secure a critical sponsorship, Adriana and Brayden pretend to be romantically involved off the ice, leading to blurred lines between their staged and real feelings. The dynamic between these two characters promises to be a key plot driver throughout the season.

Cast and Showrunner Insights

The series is led by an ensemble cast featuring Alexandra Beaton, Alice Malakhov, and Olly Atkins in prominent roles. Showrunner Jeff Norton, known for his work on *Geek Girl* and *The Small Hand*, is excited to adapt Iacopelli’s book, which draws inspiration from Jane Austen’s style of romance and personal conflict. Norton described the project as a thrilling opportunity to bring a beloved novel to life, marking a significant collaboration between Netflix and the production company WildBrain. This is their latest partnership following previous series like *Degrassi: Next Class* and *Carmen Sandiego*.

With its strong narrative hooks and a talented cast, *Finding Her Edge* is set to appeal to fans of young adult dramas, especially those with a passion for sports and romantic tension. The first season promises to deliver both high-energy skating sequences and heartfelt personal stories as the Russo sisters navigate the pressures of competition and family legacy.