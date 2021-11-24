Netflix’s New Releases For December, From ‘Money Heist’ To ‘Don’t Look Up’

Netflix has published the whole list of movies, series, and documentaries that will be available to stream in December.

The first week of classes

In the first week of December, a new episode of the highly anticipated “Money Heist” series will be released. On December 3, “Money Heist: Part 5 Vol. 2” will be released. On the same day, “Mixtape,” a comedy-drama centered on a teen girl, will be released on Netflix. Season 4 of the animated film “Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous” will also be released on the same day.

Second weekFamily comedy film “David and the Elves” will be released on December 6, followed by the animated series “Go, Dog. Go!” Season 2 on December 7. “Back to the Outback,” an animated film that will be released in theaters on December 2, will be available on Netflix on December 10 alongside the drama “The Unforgivable.” Week three “A California Christmas: City Lights” and “A Naija Christmas,” two Christmas-themed Netflix movies, will be released on Dec. 16 as the holiday season approaches. If you enjoy undersea life, you should see the documentary “Puff: Wonders Of The Reef.” The film will be released on December 16th.

The highly anticipated series “The Witcher” is an excellent pick for fans of fantasy dramas. Season 2 of “The Witcher” will premiere on December 17th. Season 6 of “Fast & Furious Spy Racers” is also set to premiere on December 17.

This is the fourth week

“Don’t Look Up,” directed by Leonardo DiCaprio and starring Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, and Ariana Grande, will be released on December 24. The comedy film will be released in theaters on December 10th.

Another documentary due to Netflix next month is “Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis.” The film will be released on December 25th. If you like Netflix’s special humor, “Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material,” which will be released on the same day, is a must-see.

Another documentary that you may view starting December 29 is “Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer.” After its theatrical debut on December 17, “The Lost Daughter” will be available for streaming on December 31. Seasons 4 and 6 of “Cobra Kai” and “Queer Eye” will premiere on Netflix on December 31.

