Netflix’s “Free Bert” Premieres with Hilarious Chaos in Beverly Hills

Netflix’s latest comedy, “Free Bert,” has landed with a bang, drawing viewers into the social whirlwind of Beverly Hills’ elite with the comedic stylings of Bert Kreischer. Premiering globally on January 22, 2026, the show delivers a mix of family dysfunction, social satire, and cringe-worthy humor, all wrapped in the trademark antics of Kreischer’s shirtless persona.

Elite School Drama and Family Chaos

At its core, “Free Bert” is a semi-autobiographical comedy that positions Kreischer as a version of himself—an endearing but frequently embarrassing father navigating the high-stakes world of elite private school parenthood. His character, Bert Kreischer, is drawn into a series of socially awkward situations after enrolling his daughters in a prestigious Beverly Hills institution. What starts as an innocent attempt to improve his daughters’ lives quickly spirals into a cascade of missteps and embarrassing moments. With a six-episode first season, the series offers a binge-worthy take on family life, celebrity culture, and the perils of social climbing.

The cast is filled with comedic heavyweights. Kreischer is joined by Arden Myrin, who plays his sharp-witted wife LeeAnn, and two young stars—Ava Ryan as the mortified teen Georgia and Lilou Lang as the world-weary preteen Ila. Chris Witaske and Mandell Maughan play the Vanderthals, the school’s power couple, while Rashal James rounds out the ensemble as Carl, a regular fixture in the Kreischers’ chaotic world.

One of the first major hiccups in Bert’s efforts to integrate his family into this world occurs when he mistakenly attempts to boost his daughter Georgia’s popularity. His appearance on T-Pain’s livestream leads to an unfortunate comment about Georgia’s sex life, quickly spreading across social media. What follows is a brutal cycle of cyberbullying, spearheaded by a popular schoolmate, Kiersten Vanderthal, who posts the footage on TikTok. As Bert tries to resolve the issue, he only digs himself deeper, turning into a scapegoat for the situation.

The conflict intensifies when Bert inadvertently clashes with the school’s benefactors, the Vanderthals, after he lampoons their patriarch, Landon, during one of his stand-up routines. The fallout from this episode forces Bert and LeeAnn to confront not just their children’s social struggles, but also their own inability to navigate the treacherous waters of Beverly Hills elitism.

The humor in “Free Bert” thrives on the contrast between Bert’s well-meaning yet disastrous interventions and the reality of a family struggling to fit into a hyper-competitive environment. From awkward brunches to high-stakes school events, each episode takes the Kreischers deeper into a social quagmire. However, beneath the slapstick humor and raunchy gags, the show subtly explores the pressures modern parents face to conform, fit in, and protect their children in a world driven by social media and appearance.

Critics have drawn comparisons between “Free Bert” and other sitcoms where comedians play exaggerated versions of themselves, such as “Louie” and “Seinfeld.” However, the show’s focus on family dynamics and Kreischer’s self-deprecating humor distinguishes it from others in the genre. Kreischer, along with co-creators Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogel, injects personal and social insights into the show, making it more than just a vehicle for his comedy.

The series has already garnered attention for its candid exploration of the challenges of modern parenting and the absurdities of social status. With sharp performances, particularly from Myrin as LeeAnn and Lang as Ila, the show has struck a balance between outrageous humor and heartfelt moments, making “Free Bert” a standout comedy in Netflix’s growing lineup.

For those ready to dive into the chaotic world of Beverly Hills private schools, “Free Bert” is available for streaming on Netflix in over 190 countries, including the US, Canada, UK, and Australia. All episodes are available for offline viewing, and the series supports HD and 4K streaming across various platforms.