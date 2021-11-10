Netflix’s Best Rated Show, ‘Arcane,’ Sets a New Record.

With only three of nine episodes available less than a week after its premiere, “Arcane” has already broken the record for Netflix’s best-rated original series.

According to Forbes, Riot’s debut animated series has received extremely good reception from both casual viewers and harsh critics. Despite being the gaming studio’s first try at an in-universe TV show, “Arcane” has already outperformed a number of other successful Netflix shows.

On Rotten Tomatoes, “Arcane’s” first three episodes scored a perfect Tomatometer rating and a 98 percent positive audience score. “Arcane” has already surpassed the ratings of the global sensation “Squid Game,” which now has a Tomatometer score of 94 percent and an audience average of 84 percent.

Other critic sites, such as IMDB and Google’s audience reviews, have praised “Arcane.” On IMDB, the show received a 9.4/10, placing it among the top 250 shows, among “Breaking Bad,” “Chernobyl,” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” However, after the remaining episodes are aired, it’s probable that “Arcane’s” overall ratings will drop. Only time will tell if Riot Games and Fortiche Production can maintain the same level of excellence in terms of both plot and animations in the second act of the story, which featured a very strong emotional turning point that gripped many viewers at the conclusion.

The show’s success is due to more than just being an animated version of a video game. “Arcane” features excellent storytelling and high-quality animations, both of which successfully brought the city of Piltover and its many unique inhabitants to life.

More crucially, although being loosely based on the origin stories of characters from “League of Legends,” viewers with no prior knowledge of the game can enjoy “Arcane.” This makes the show a fantastic place to start for individuals who wish to learn more about “League of Legends” without having to play any of the games.

The next batch of “Arcane” episodes will premiere this Saturday, followed by the finale the following weekend.