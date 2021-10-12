Netflix Was ‘Trying To Bury’ ‘Stranger Things,’ Paul Wesley Denies Telling David Harbour.

Paul Wesley has a fresh perspective on his conversation with friend David Harbour regarding the smash Netflix show “Stranger Things.”

Harbour joked that he was going to “throw Paul Wesley under the bus” by bringing up one of their previous chats during his presentation at New York Comic Con on Saturday.

Before the premiere of “Stranger Things,” the two collaborated on the off-Broadway play “Cal in Camo,” and Harbour told the “Vampire Diaries” alum that he didn’t think the new show was getting enough attention, according to Us Weekly.

“So about two weeks before the concert, I said, ‘Guy, there are still no commercials, like buses and phones,’ and he [Paul] said, ‘Sorry man, they’re trying to bury it.’ It was obviously a bad show “Harbour remarked.

Following his chat with Wesley, the “Black Widow” star informed the NYCC crowd that he was concerned about the show’s potential.

“‘Oh no, guy,’ I exclaimed. I messed up. I was one of the main characters on a Netflix program, and I botched it, and we all blew it,’ “Harbour recounted.

Wesley then responded to his friend’s claims on Twitter.

“Those are definitely not the words I used. But I’m going to bury David, my friend who threw me under the bus!” Wesley sent out a tweet on Monday.

“I watched Season 1 and enjoyed it,” Wesley responded to a Twitter fan who asked if he had seen “Stranger Things.”

“Stranger Things” has become a cultural sensation since its premiere in 2016. Looking back, Harbour admits that Netflix’s strategy may have been correct all along.

One of the things fans appreciate about “Stranger Things,” according to Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper on the smash show, is that they “found it.”

“People were like, ‘Oh this looks kind of good,’ and there was a sense of discovery about it. I mean, you didn’t hear much about it and you were just sort of playing about on Netflix and… people were like, ‘Oh this looks kind of good,’ and there was a sense of discovery about it. That was fantastic “Saturday, he stated.

Netflix said that their decision not to extensively advertise “Stranger Things” was a planned move on their part, according to Harbour.

“Later, the advertising department claimed that this was the entire time’s manipulation, and that they’re just geniuses. But I’m not sure what’s true “”, stated the actor.

Season 4 of “Stranger Things” will release on Netflix in 2022.