Netflix Unveils Seven Dials Mystery in New Christie Revival

Netflix has added another major title to its growing slate of literary adaptations with the release of Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials, a three-part limited series that debuted globally on January 15, 2026. Set in England in 1925, the production revisits one of Christie’s lesser-adapted mysteries while introducing a modern narrative pace and emotional depth aimed at contemporary audiences.

Netflix released ‘Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials,’ a three-episode series adapted by Chris Chibnall, streaming from January 15, 2026.

The series draws its story from Christie’s 1929 novel The Seven Dials Mystery, a sequel to The Secret of Chimneys, and brings back two key figures from the author’s canon: the inquisitive aristocrat Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent and the quietly formidable Superintendent Battle. Netflix positions the adaptation as both a faithful period mystery and a character-driven thriller with wider political stakes.

“Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials” is now streaming on Netflix.

A murder at Wyvern Abbey sets events in motion

The drama begins at Wyvern Abbey, where a country house gathering takes a dark turn. Lady Eileen Brent, played by Mia McKenna-Bruce, finds herself drawn into a web of secrets after a violent incident involving Jimmy Thesiger, a guest at the party. Though initially believed dead, Jimmy survives with a gunshot wound, raising immediate doubts about what truly happened inside the estate.

Superintendent Battle, portrayed by Martin Freeman, arrives to take charge of the investigation. His methodical approach quickly intersects with Eileen’s sharp observations, forming a partnership that drives the inquiry forward. Their suspicions deepen when another guest, Dr. Matip, is discovered heavily sedated in his locked room, and a safe containing both a prized pocket watch and a sensitive steel-production formula is found empty.

As Battle seals off the Abbey, tensions rise among the guests. Gerry Wade is confirmed dead from the same drug used on Dr. Matip, and his sister Lorraine becomes a central figure in the investigation after being caught attempting to break into the house. A discarded pistol found on the lawn, along with a single set of footprints, suggests a staged crime rather than a spontaneous act.

Family secrets, betrayal and a wider conspiracy

The series gradually expands beyond the confines of Wyvern Abbey. A chase through the local railway station on January 17, 2026, reveals that Lorraine has stolen the formula, claiming she acted in her brother’s memory. She ultimately implicates Jimmy as her accomplice, exposing a plan in which Jimmy shot himself to create a diversion and admitted to killing their friend Ronnie Devereux.

The most devastating revelation follows soon after. The true architect of the scheme is revealed to be Eileen’s own mother, Lady Caterham, played by Helena Bonham Carter. Grieving the earlier deaths of her son Thomas Edward Brent, who died at age 18, and her husband, who perished on a covert mission, Lady Caterham confesses that she orchestrated the plot to rescue her family from financial ruin by selling the stolen work to foreign agents.

The emotional confrontation leaves Eileen shattered. After her mother is taken into custody, she returns alone to Chimneys, reflecting on the personal cost of uncovering the truth. The series closes with a final twist when Eileen is led to The Seven Dials Club by her former footman Alfred. There, Battle reveals that the organization is not a criminal network but a discreet alliance dedicated to safeguarding national security. He also confirms that Eileen’s father was once among its members.

The final moments show Eileen accepting an invitation to join the group, donning its symbolic mask and asking Battle to explain everything, setting the stage for potential future stories.

Alongside McKenna-Bruce, Freeman and Bonham Carter, the cast includes Corey Mylchreest as Gerry Wade, Ed Bluemel as Jimmy Thesiger, and Nabhaan Rizwan as Ronnie Devereux. The series was created by Chris Chibnall, known for Broadchurch and his work on Doctor Who, and balances Christie’s classic plotting with contemporary emotional weight.

All three episodes of Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials are now streaming on Netflix, adding another chapter to the platform’s expanding catalogue of prestige literary adaptations and renewing interest in one of Christie’s more complex mystery worlds.