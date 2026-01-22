Netflix Unveils Four Major South Korean Films for 2026 Slate

Netflix has announced a diverse lineup of South Korean films slated for release in 2026, with a mix of genres including romance, action-comedy, and thrilling sequels. The four titles were unveiled during a showcase of over 30 upcoming Korean releases, primarily focusing on TV series but with these key features standing out. The films, all backed by local investment, are set to further solidify Netflix’s growing prominence in South Korea’s entertainment scene.

Upcoming Releases from Esteemed Directors

Among the highlights of the 2026 lineup is the romantic drama Pavane, directed by Lee Jong-pil. Based on the novel “Pavane For A Dead Princess” by Park Min-gyu, this melodrama follows the story of a young man who enters into a complex relationship with an unpopular woman. The film stars Ko A-sung, Byun Yo-han, and Moon Sang-min, and marks a reunion between Lee and Ko after their collaboration on the 2020 film Samjin Company English Class. Set for release in the first quarter of 2026, Pavane promises to offer a poignant narrative full of emotional depth.

Another major title in the lineup is the action-comedy Husbands In Action, directed by Park Gyu-tae, known for the comedy hit 6/45. Slated for the second quarter, the film centers around a chaotic rescue mission involving two men—Si-nae’s ex-husband Chung-sik and her current husband Min-seok—who are forced to team up after Si-nae is kidnapped by a criminal gang. Starring Jin Sun-kyu, Gong Myoung, Kim Ji-suk, and Yoon Kyung-ho, the film promises a blend of humor and high-energy action sequences.

For action lovers, the sequel Mission: Cross 2 will arrive in the third quarter of 2026. Directed by Lee Myung-hoon, who also helmed the first installment in 2024, the film sees Hwang Jung-min reprise his role as Kang-mu, a special ops agent-turned-husband, alongside Yum Jung-ah as Mi-seon, a former national shooting athlete now turned detective. Their latest mission involves preventing a shadowy organization from smuggling Korea’s cultural heritage artifacts. This high-stakes sequel is expected to appeal to fans of the genre.

Lastly, director Lee Chang-dong returns with Possible Love (working title), his first feature film since 2018’s Burning, which was nominated for the Oscars. Set to explore the intersecting lives of two married couples, this drama delves into the tensions and emotional turmoil that arise when their worlds collide. Featuring a star-studded cast, including Cannes Best Actress winner Jeon Do-yeon, the film is a highly anticipated release with no official release date yet.

Netflix’s investment in South Korean content continues to pay off, with K-drama and Korean films becoming a global sensation, surpassing even English-language content in terms of viewership. According to Netflix’s Vice President of Content for APAC, Minyoung Kim, local investment has been crucial to the success of their Korean productions. Over 210 Korean titles have ranked in the global top 10 in the past five years, cementing the Korean language’s place in international entertainment.

The release dates for these films remain to be confirmed, but with Netflix’s ongoing commitment to fostering local talent, audiences worldwide can look forward to more of what has made Korean content a phenomenon in recent years.