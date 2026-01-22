Netflix Unveils Exciting Turkish Slate for 2026 with Returning Hits and New Originals

Netflix has just announced a strong lineup of Turkish original content for 2026, featuring a mix of highly anticipated returns and fresh debuts. The streaming giant has revealed nine upcoming series from Turkey, promising to captivate audiences with a blend of drama, romance, thrillers, and period pieces.

Highlights from Netflix Turkey’s 2026 Slate

Among the most anticipated returns is the critically acclaimed Ethos, which will bring back its powerful exploration of Turkey’s socio-cultural divides for a second season. The series, created by Berkun Oya, captivated viewers in 2020, and the new season will continue to follow the lives of its deeply human characters, played by Öykü Karayel, Fatih Artman, and Funda Eryiğit. Fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a thought-provoking continuation.

Also making a return is the popular rom-com series Thank You, Next, which continues to explore the ups and downs of modern relationships. Serenay Sarıkaya reprises her role as Leyla, navigating the complexities of love and personal growth after a life-altering breakup. The series promises a modern take on dating, with a cast that includes Metin Akdülger and Boran Kuzum, and is once again helmed by writer Ece Yörenç and director Bertan Başaran.

Netflix is also gearing up for the adaptation of Orhan Pamuk’s internationally celebrated novel The Museum of Innocence. Set in 1970s Istanbul, this period drama will delve into a passionate love story between a wealthy man, Kemal (Selahattin Paşalı), and his poorer relative, Füsun (Eylül Lize Kandemir). As Kemal embarks on a path of obsessive love, the series will question the true nature of love and its ability to alter the course of one’s life. The highly anticipated adaptation is set to premiere on February 13, 2026.

In the realm of action and comedy, the Organize İşler franchise takes a bold leap into the series format with a star-studded cast. Featuring Yılmaz Erdoğan as Asım Noyan, the story centers on a treasure hunt that pits Erdoğan’s gang against fierce rivals in a high-stakes race. This action-packed comedy series promises a thrilling ride, with a powerhouse cast including Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, Demet Akbağ, and Ezgi Mola.

For fans of psychological thrillers, Funda offers a chilling tale of a painter’s search for a nanny who turns out to be far more unsettling than she expected. As the new nanny, Nazlı, becomes more involved with Funda’s family, the lines between trust and danger blur, leading to a tense psychological battle. Elçin Sangu, Ozan Dolunay, and Melis Sezen star in this gripping drama.

Also debuting is a mystery crime series that follows a journalist’s return to her coastal hometown years after a young girl’s mysterious death. As she investigates the cold case, she uncovers not only a killer but also dark secrets from her own past. The series features Şevval Sam, Mert Fırat, and Okan Yalabık, and is from the same creative team as Thank You, Next.

Netflix’s Turkish slate for 2026 is rounded out by several other exciting series, including a romantic drama set in a small town, a crime thriller about a disbanded team of detectives returning to solve a chilling case, and a dramatic final season for the hit show Another Self, which follows Ada (Tuba Büyüküstün) as she returns to her roots for a new beginning while confronting unresolved issues from her past.