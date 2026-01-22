Netflix to Release Harrowing Documentary on Lucy Letby Case in February 2026

Netflix has announced the global release of a new true crime documentary, The Investigation of Lucy Letby, set to premiere on February 4th, 2026. This 90-minute film will explore the chilling case of Lucy Letby, a neonatal nurse convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder seven others at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016. The documentary promises an in-depth look at one of the UK’s most controversial and complex criminal cases.

Exploring the Legal and Public Divide

Produced by ITN Productions, the documentary will delve into the details of the trial that captivated the nation and sparked heated debates. Letby’s conviction, which labeled her as the UK’s most prolific child murderer, remains divisive, with some questioning the legitimacy of the verdict. The film will likely address the ongoing public discourse surrounding the case, particularly as new developments continue to surface. Recently, reports revealed that Letby would not face additional charges despite new evidence emerging, further complicating an already complex narrative.

The documentary will feature exclusive, never-before-seen footage of Letby’s arrest and police questioning, along with new testimonies from key figures involved in the investigation. Notably, the film includes contributions from the mother of one of the victims, marking the first time a family member involved in the prosecution has spoken publicly in such a setting.

Director Dominic Sivyer, known for his sensitive and nuanced storytelling, leads this production, aiming to provide a comprehensive and balanced perspective on the case. Sivyer’s previous works, such as Grandpa’s Great Escape and Identifying Wood, have garnered critical acclaim for their thoughtful exploration of complex subjects.

The documentary arrives amidst a growing interest in the case, offering viewers a first-hand look at the emotional testimonies from families affected by Letby’s actions. Netflix has also released an official trailer, which gives a glimpse of the interrogation footage and the profound emotional weight carried by those involved in the investigation.

For those seeking additional context ahead of the film’s release, the Daily Mail’s The Trial of Lucy Letby podcast provides a detailed account of the trial, offering listeners a haunting play-by-play of the proceedings.