Netflix Thriller The Rip Brings Miami’s Hidden Millions to Life

In a gripping new film, Netflix uncovers the real-life drama behind a historic Miami drug bust, starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The movie, titled *The Rip*, premiered on January 16, 2026, and is based on the largest cash seizure ever recorded by the Miami-Dade Police. The heist-like tale explores temptation, moral dilemmas, and the toll of easy money. The film blends true crime elements with psychological depth, centered around a shocking 2016 event that unfolded in the quiet Miami Lakes neighborhood.

The Miami Lakes Bust: An Astonishing Discovery

On the night of June 22, 2016, a team of Miami-Dade narcotics officers, led by Chris Casiano, made an unexpected and unprecedented find in a home on 169th Terrace. The house, owned by Luis Hernandez-Gonzalez, was the epicenter of a sprawling marijuana operation. When police raided the residence, they discovered an astonishing haul: 24 orange buckets, each packed with $100 bills. The total amount of money seized was a staggering $24 million, marking the largest cash seizure in the history of the department.

The bust had been years in the making. Authorities had been monitoring Hernandez-Gonzalez’s operation since 2005, relying on wiretaps, confidential informants, and surveillance. The breakthrough came when officers intercepted a conversation in 2016, revealing the full scale of the illegal business. Despite the extraordinary discovery, the real tension lay in what followed—how the presence of this vast fortune tested the officers’ morality and character under extreme pressure.

As part of standard procedure, officers had to manually count every dollar in the house. This process, which took over 24 hours, forced the officers to remain in the residence under intense scrutiny, with surveillance cameras capturing their every move. Casiano, reflecting on the experience, noted the profound psychological impact of being surrounded by such wealth, saying, “That amount of money just does dark things to the soul.”

The Film’s Journey from Reality to the Screen

*The Rip* adapts this true story into a tense crime thriller, with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck playing lead roles. Directed by Joe Carnahan, the film delves into the human side of law enforcement, focusing on the bonds formed within a police unit, and the toll such high-stakes work takes on relationships and individual characters. The movie is not just a procedural; it is an exploration of moral ambiguity and the temptations of money.

Joe Carnahan, who first learned about the story while working with Casiano on *Bad Boys for Life*, was captivated by the emotional undercurrents that shaped the raid. Carnahan rewrote parts of the script after a personal tragedy in 2021, when Casiano’s son, Jake, passed away from cancer. The character played by Damon, Lt. Dane Dumars, was given a similar personal loss, further intensifying the emotional depth of the story.

To prepare for their roles, Damon and Affleck immersed themselves in the culture of the Miami-Dade Police Department. Damon shadowed the officer who inspired his character, gaining firsthand insight into the job’s pressures, while Affleck explored the complexities of police loyalty and hierarchy. Their authentic portrayals are enhanced by a cast of actors who worked closely with real Miami-Dade officers, ensuring the film’s realism.

Despite the star power of Damon and Affleck, *The Rip* arrived on Netflix with little fanfare, disappointing some critics who felt the film deserved a wider theatrical release. Still, the film offers more than a mere heist narrative. It serves as a reflection on the choices people make when faced with overwhelming temptation, and the bonds that can withstand even the greatest of challenges.

The film has sparked conversations not only about the real-life raid but also about the consequences of pursuing easy wealth and the personal cost of moral compromises. As Carnahan hopes, viewers will leave the film contemplating the choices they might make when nobody is watching—and the lives that could be changed by a single decision.