Netflix Thriller ‘Lakeview Terrace’ Divides Viewers Despite High Ranking

Despite climbing to number seven on Netflix’s top 10 films list, the 2008 thriller Lakeview Terrace has sparked a strong backlash from viewers, with many warning others to avoid it. The film, which stars Samuel L. Jackson, portrays Abel Turner, a volatile LAPD officer who spirals into violent obsession when an interracial couple, played by Kerry Washington and Patrick Wilson, moves in next door.

Mixed Reviews from Audiences

The movie’s premise, which revolves around the escalating tension between Turner and the newlyweds Lisa and Chris, has garnered both praise and harsh criticism. While some viewers appreciate the film’s intensity and Jackson’s commanding performance, others have slammed it for poor writing and a contrived plot. Despite the star power of Jackson, the film failed to capture widespread enthusiasm at the time of its release, holding a low 44% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with mainstream viewers giving it a meager 39%.

One reviewer called the script “terrible,” admitting they couldn’t continue watching after an hour. “It was too phony and stupid; I just couldn’t fake interest anymore,” they wrote. Another viewer criticized the film for failing to balance its provocative themes with cohesive storytelling, saying it “just goes completely off the rails,” detracting from the movie’s initial tension.

However, not all reactions have been negative. A Rotten Tomatoes user described the thriller as a “nail-biting” experience, keeping them on the edge of their seat from start to finish. Some fans even labeled the film “brilliant,” highlighting Jackson’s performance as the highlight of the story. One IMDb reviewer rated the film 10/10, praising Jackson for his portrayal of the unsettling cop and suggesting that the viewer may be conflicted about who to root for in the unfolding conflict.

The mixed reception, despite its provocative nature, underlines the polarizing impact of Lakeview Terrace. The film’s intense and controversial subject matter — exploring themes of race, power, and neighborly hostility — seems to be a hit or miss for audiences. With its critical faults, some viewers may choose to skip it, while others are willing to give it a chance to see for themselves. Available now on Netflix, the film continues to generate debate amongst its viewers.