Netflix Show Faces Backlash: Viewers Label ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2 As Disappointing

Netflix’s 2025 slate of new releases has sparked a wave of critical discussions, with one show, in particular, coming under intense scrutiny despite its strong ratings. Fans have voiced their disappointment with ‘Nobody Wants This’ season two, which aired in October, drawing stark contrasts to its more well-received first season.

The romantic drama, which follows the relationship between agnostic podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell) and rabbi Noah (Adam Brody), gained considerable attention in 2024. The show’s first season earned high praise, with a 95% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, captivating both mainstream audiences and critics alike. However, the second season has left many fans feeling unsatisfied, as they believe the series simply recycled plotlines from its debut, instead of offering fresh material.

Viewer Discontent Grows Despite Critical Leniency

On Reddit, a user initiated a discussion asking fellow Netflix subscribers for their pick for the “worst/most disappointing” Netflix shows of 2025. While some pointed to high-profile shows like ‘Squid Game’ season three, it was ‘Nobody Wants This’ season two that quickly emerged as a surprising contender. Despite receiving a relatively favorable 79% from critics, the show’s approval rating from viewers dropped significantly to just 53%. Many fans have labeled it “unwatchable” and voiced their frustrations online.

One user wrote, “I loved S1 [of Nobody Wants This], but S2 just repeated the same storyline.” Another echoed similar sentiments: “S2 was unwatchable. Nobody wants a S3!” Others were quick to share their disappointment, with one commenting, “I pushed through three episodes but had to give up. Season 1 was fantastic. What a shame.”

Despite the harsh criticism, Netflix has confirmed that a third season is in the works, set to release next year. The show’s future remains uncertain as viewers wonder if the new season can reclaim the charm that made its first season such a hit.

‘Nobody Wants This’ is currently available for streaming on Netflix.