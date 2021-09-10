Netflix Shares Princess Diana’s Teenage Years in ‘Diana: The Musical’ Trailer, Which Is Met With Criticism.

The trailer for Netflix’s “Diana: The Musical,” which is based on Princess Diana’s teenage years, has been released. The trailer was released ahead of the show’s Broadway debut. The trailer, on the other hand, did not go over well with the audience.

“Celebrate the life and legacy of Princess Diana in DIANA: THE MUSICAL, premiering on Netflix October 1 before hitting the Broadway stage this fall,” the streaming giant noted in the title of the teaser.

The trailer began with the words “Netflix Presents” inscribed in white glitter (rather than red), and the teenage Princess of Wales stood alone on the stage. The paparazzi can be seen shooting her shots in the next scene, while fans try to reach her.

Many additional royal family characters, including Prince Charles, played by Roe Hartrampf, Queen Elizabeth II, played by Judy Kaye, Camilla Parker Bowles, played by Erin Davie, and the principal role of Diana, performed by Jeanna De Waal, could be seen encircling Diana’s on-stage character.

Christopher Ashley is directing the musical, which was written by Joe DiPietro and David Bryan.

Fans expressed their feelings in the comments area.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love documentaries and films on Princess Diana and have seen a lot of them, but something about this being a musical feels gross,” one admirer remarked. It feels like a line was crossed that I was completely unaware of.”

Another fan stated, “WHAT? I’m going to unsubscribe from Netflix.” No, thank you… I’m not going to see it. So I’m going to unsubscribe from Lucifer Season 6 tomorrow.”

“I feel like it’s too soon to produce a musical about this….. right?” said another. I realize Evita died young, but it was due to a sickness, not a tragic”accident.”

The musical was initially scheduled to premiere in March 2020, but the date was shifted forward because to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show will launch on Netflix on October 1st and on Broadway on November 17th.

This isn’t the first time Netflix has released Princess Diana-related entertainment. Previously, Netflix has rejected “The Crown,” a show about her marriage to Prince Charles. Season 5 of “The Crown” is set to premiere in 2022.