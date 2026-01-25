Netflix Romcom Adaptation Receives Rave Reviews from Fans

Netflix’s latest romantic comedy, based on Emily Henry’s best-selling novel, “People We Meet on Vacation,” is already winning the hearts of viewers, with many praising it as a “perfect” adaptation of the beloved book.

Released recently, the film follows the story of Alex (played by Tom Blyth) and Poppy (Emily Bader), two best friends who meet every year for a summer vacation. Their ritual began during their university years and continued for a decade, but as they grow older, both begin to question if their relationship should evolve into something more than friendship.

Fans Celebrate Perfect Casting and Heartfelt Performances

The two-hour film has earned widespread acclaim, boasting an impressive 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a testament to its faithful adaptation and the chemistry between its lead actors. Critics have particularly praised director Brett Haley’s close collaboration with Emily Henry to ensure that key elements from the book made it into the movie.

Viewers have been vocal about their love for the film, with one fan sharing, “This movie exceeded all of my expectations. The casting was perfect, and both actors brought the characters to life in such an authentic way.” Another added, “Rom-coms are back, and this adaptation proves that the genre is here to stay.” The film’s ability to balance humor and heartfelt moments has resonated deeply with fans, further fueling the buzz around its release.

“People We Meet on Vacation” is currently available for streaming on Netflix, with romcom enthusiasts and book fans alike flocking to the platform to watch this romantic tale unfold on screen.