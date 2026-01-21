Netflix Revives Star Search with Live Voting Feature

Netflix is bringing back the iconic talent competition show Star Search after a 22-year hiatus, introducing a new, interactive twist that will allow fans to vote live on performances. The rebooted series premiered on January 20, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, marking the first live episode since 2004. Hosted by actor Anthony Anderson, the new version of Star Search features a celebrity panel of judges, including Grammy-nominated musician Jelly Roll, Emmy-winning actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, and bestselling cookbook author Chrissy Teigen.

The revamped show, which includes a broader range of talent, will feature musicians, dancers, comedians, children’s acts, and even performers like magicians and trapeze artists. However, the spokesmodel category from the original series has been retired in favor of focusing on other performance genres. This season introduces a unique live voting element, where viewers will be able to rate performances in real time on a scale from one to five stars.

Real-Time Audience Participation

The introduction of live voting represents a major shift for Star Search, allowing audiences from around the world to influence the competition’s outcome. For the first time in the show’s history, viewers can cast their votes during the broadcast, creating a dynamic viewing experience. The voting feature is available on supported devices, including smart TVs, streaming platforms like Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV, as well as mobile apps for iOS and Android. Web browsers are excluded from participation.

Each performance will prompt viewers to submit one rating, with live results displayed throughout the episode. Voting will open multiple times during each episode, typically following each performance, and votes will accumulate over the course of the season. The public’s input will ultimately play a role in determining the winner, with the grand finale set for February 17, 2026.

Anderson, the host, expressed excitement over the new live format, saying, “The range of talent we’re going to see is going to blow you away, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience all the performances, surprises, and sheer excitement that this new era of Star Search will deliver.” The show’s interactive element, which is only available in English during the live broadcast, aims to foster a sense of community and immediacy, giving viewers the power to directly influence the competition.

Since its original debut in 1983, Star Search has been a springboard for countless stars, including Beyoncé, Britney Spears, and Justin Timberlake. While many past contestants did not win, their participation helped launch successful careers. The series’ long-standing legacy of discovering talent continues in this reboot, with high hopes that new stars will emerge from this season’s competition.

The show is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt, and Elaine Metaxas serving as executive producers. With its combination of nostalgia, star power, and interactive technology, the Star Search revival is set to captivate both old and new fans alike, offering a chance to shape the next generation of stars.