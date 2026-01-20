Netflix Revises Warner Bros. Deal with All-Cash Offer Amid Skepticism Over Theatrical Commitments

Netflix has revamped its $82.7 billion acquisition of Warner Bros., replacing the stock-based deal with an all-cash offer in an effort to stabilize its share price, which has dropped more than 12% since the deal was first announced. The new terms, which were disclosed by Deadline, are seen as enhancing certainty for Warner Bros. shareholders, with a vote scheduled for April 2026 to approve the deal.

The deal’s revised structure eliminates market-based variability, providing a more predictable outcome for Warner shareholders. WBD CEO David Zaslav expressed confidence in the merger, stating, “Today’s revised merger agreement brings us even closer to combining two of the greatest storytelling companies in the world.” He went on to emphasize the longevity and global reach of Warner Bros. content, underscoring the potential for even more people to enjoy its stories for generations.

Exit Bonuses and Netflix’s Theater Ambitions

While the focus remains on the merger’s size, the issue of exit bonuses has become a sticking point. Zaslav’s reported $500 million exit bonus has raised eyebrows, leading to criticism that his real success lies in liquidating Warner Bros. rather than revitalizing the company. Despite the studio’s struggles prior to his arrival, Zaslav’s mandate appears to have been centered on making Warner Bros. an attractive asset for sale.

In addition to the financial restructuring, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has been working to convince Hollywood that Netflix is now committed to theatrical releases. After months of internal discussions, Sarandos recently told The New York Times that Netflix would honor Warner Bros.’s existing 45-day theatrical windows, stating, “We want to win the box office.” However, many remain skeptical, particularly since Sarandos has long been an opponent of theatrical windows, claiming that streaming was a more successful model.

Exhibitors, including Regal Cineworld CEO Eduardo Acuna, have voiced concerns about Netflix’s sudden shift in stance. Acuna welcomes Sarandos’s “conversion,” but emphasizes that Netflix must show genuine commitment. A 45-day window for transactional VOD is seen as acceptable, but a shift to Netflix’s subscription service would be problematic for theaters. Netflix has clarified that Warner Bros. films will retain their current staggered release windows, which include 47 days to VOD and about 78 days to HBO and HBO Max. Still, exhibitors are concerned about the potential devaluation of films when big-budget productions become “free” on a subscription platform soon after their theatrical run.

To rebuild trust, Acuna has suggested that Netflix commit to a binding, long-term agreement for 15 to 20 wide theatrical releases per year, with strong marketing support. He even proposed a test: giving Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’ a full, wide theatrical release with a 45-day window. However, the likelihood of Netflix meeting these demands remains uncertain.