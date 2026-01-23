Netflix Reveals Millie Bobby Brown’s Return in ‘Enola Holmes 3’ and Upcoming 2026 Films

Millie Bobby Brown is back as the sharp-witted Enola Holmes in the first look at the upcoming third installment of the mystery series, set to debut on Netflix this summer. The announcement comes shortly after Brown bid farewell to her iconic role as Eleven in “Stranger Things” earlier this month, capping a decade-long run in the sci-fi series.

“Enola Holmes 3” will follow the young detective as she travels to Malta to solve a new case. The film is part of Netflix’s 2026 film slate, which also includes the big-screen return of the Shelby family in “Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man” and the conclusion of the beloved LGBT drama “Heartstopper.”

Star-Studded Cast and Behind-the-Scenes Changes

Louis Partridge will reprise his role as Tewkesbury, with Henry Cavill returning as Sherlock Holmes. Helena Bonham Carter will also return as Enola’s mother, Eudoria Holmes, while Himesh Patel joins the cast as Dr. John Watson. Sharon Duncan-Brewster will reprise her role as Professor Moriarty, the criminal mastermind. Jake Bongiovi, Brown’s husband and the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, has also joined the project as an executive producer.

In addition to “Enola Holmes 3,” Netflix is gearing up for several highly anticipated releases. “Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man” brings back Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, the fierce leader of the Peaky Blinders, in a tale set against the backdrop of World War II. The film, which follows the events of the series’ 2022 finale, will be available on Netflix starting March 20, 2026.

Meanwhile, “Heartstopper Forever” will close the chapter on Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson’s love story. Set to explore their long-distance relationship, the final film in the “Heartstopper” series will follow the couple as Nick prepares for university and Charlie navigates life without him. Release details for the film are still pending.