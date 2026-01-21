Netflix Revamps ‘Star Search’ with Global Live Voting and Expanded Categories

Netflix has launched a revamped version of its iconic talent competition, “Star Search,” bringing real-time global voting and an interactive format that allows viewers to instantly influence the fate of contestants. Premiering on January 20, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, this reboot modernizes the beloved 1980s show, incorporating cutting-edge technology while maintaining the charm of its original run.

The revamped show promises a fast-paced, no-commercials format, with each episode airing live on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. In a major twist, viewers can vote during the show using a quick 1-5 star system on their smart TVs, streaming devices, or mobile apps. Voting windows are brief, and once they close, the results are tallied and announced before the end of the episode, eliminating the days-long suspense of traditional talent shows. As the show’s host, Anthony Anderson, put it, “The live voting feature is a total game-changer. Knowing that fans from all over the world can cast their votes in real time adds a whole new layer of excitement and participation to the mix.”

Unlike its original version, which focused mainly on singers, comedians, and models, Netflix’s 2026 edition of “Star Search” has expanded its categories to include a diverse range of talent. Contestants in the new series include dancers, musicians, magicians, comedians, and even junior performers, all competing live on stage. Executive producer Jesse Collins emphasized, “You’re going to see the best of the best of those types of categories going head to head.”

Interactive Experience and Star-Studded Panel

The interactive aspect of the competition extends beyond voting. Contestants’ performances are immediately rated by the audience, creating a dynamic and fast-paced atmosphere. Viewers must tune in live to cast their votes, as there is no option to pause or rewind during the voting period. The real-time nature of the show gives fans unprecedented control over the outcome.

For those watching on devices like smart TVs, Roku, or Apple TV, the voting process is simple and intuitive. However, the live voting feature is not available for web browser viewers, who are urged to switch to a supported device in order to participate.

The judging panel is just as star-studded as the competition itself, with actor and comedian Anthony Anderson hosting the show. Joining him are singer-songwriter Jelly Roll, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, and model-turned-business mogul Chrissy Teigen. Despite their differing backgrounds, the panel’s chemistry has been praised by Collins, who said, “They have different approaches to everything, but they all genuinely care and they want this to be great.”

Each episode of “Star Search” will feature multiple voting rounds, with the audience deciding who advances and who leaves the competition. The format has been designed to keep viewers engaged, as contestants quickly move through the rounds, creating a sense of urgency and excitement. And while some contestants may be eliminated, their talent could still lead to long-term success, as the show has been known for launching the careers of stars like Dave Chappelle, Britney Spears, and Beyoncé—many of whom didn’t win their seasons.

As the show heads toward its live finale, Netflix promises that viewers will play a critical role in crowning the winner. This innovative combination of real-time voting and a wide array of talent categories is set to redefine how talent competitions are experienced in the digital age.