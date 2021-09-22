Netflix Releases Teaser For New Documentary About Conservatorship Battle “Britney Vs Spears”

A preview for “Britney Vs Spears,” a new Netflix documentary about Britney Spears’ conservatorship struggle with her father, Jamie Spears, has been released.

The streaming service shared an eighteen-second audio clip on Twitter on Tuesday, which appears to be from a voicemail the artist sent to a lawyer on January 21, 2009.

“Hi. It begins, “My name is Britney Spears.” “I gave you a call earlier. I’m calling again because I simply want to make sure that while the conservatorship is being removed,…”

After the music clip concludes, the title “Britney Vs Spears” comes on the screen.

It’s followed by the words “Trailer tomorrow,” implying that a complete trailer will be released on Wednesday.

Fans expressed their reactions to the teaser in the comments area.

“This is going to be AMAZING!!! And just in time for the next court appearance! More nonsense is on the way. One of the admirers wrote, “I can feel it.”

“That’s why daddy dearest filed termination…” wrote another fan in reaction to this tweet. It’s too late for them now because of all the harm he’s caused and the money laundering.”

However, a fan on the platform who goes by the name Shelly stated that they would not support the documentary if Britney did not approve it or if she was not compensated for it. The netizen wrote, “She’s been exploited enough.”

“Oh really Shelly?!,” wrote a fan in response to this tweet. That’s fantastic! Given how past efforts such as Framing Britney Spears have aided public attention and the case is so cunning to boycott something that is working in her advantage – while her father spends millions on media matters!”

“Y’all better make this team Britney, or you will have the Britney army to calm down,” another fan said in response to Netflix’s decision. We’ll put an end to you; you’ve been warned.”

Erin Lee Carr is the director of the documentary. Variety reports that it has been in the works for more than a year.

The singer’s father unexpectedly filed a petition to dissolve the conservatorship earlier this month. Jamie stated in his filing that her daughter may no longer require the legal arrangement because she has “told this court that she wants control of her life back without the safety net of a conservatorship.”

The next hearing is set for September 29.

The documentary “Britney Vs Spears” isn’t the first to focus on the pop star’s conservatorship struggle. Hulu released “Framing Britney Spears” in February, giving fans a glimpse into the court struggle. Brief News from Washington Newsday.