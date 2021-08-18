Netflix Releases First Look At New Princess Diana And Prince Charles In ‘The Crown’ [Photos].

Netflix shared the first official photographs of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles in Season 5 of “The Crown” on Twitter on Tuesday.

The official Twitter handle captioned the photographs, “Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki).”

Fans expressed their displeasure with the photographs in the comments area.

“Wow, these two look amazing,” one of the admirers said. I’m looking forward to the next season. We shouldn’t have to wait too long, hopefully. A program like The Crown, I don’t think, would require a lot of post-production. There isn’t any CGI or anything of the sort. Editing, music, and a little ADR are all there is to it.”

“I recently saw a documentary on Princess Diana’s stepmother,” another fan remarked. It shed new light on how the Princess acted on occasion. Researchers from the Crown should look into it.”

Debicki will play a princess from the early 1990s in Season 5, while West will represent her estranged spouse.

Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II, and Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in the forthcoming season’s cast. Its filming began last month in the United Kingdom, and it will premiere on Netflix next year.

Actors Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor played Princess Diana and Prince Charles, respectively, in Season 4, which premiered on Nov. 15, 2020. It focused on the couple’s marriage as well as how they dealt with their celebrity.

Princess Diana’s eating condition was also emphasized in the previous season, as was her liaison with military commander James Hewitt, played by actor Daniel Donskoy. It also featured actress Emerald Fennel as Camilla Parker Bowles, who played Charles’ extramarital affair.

Debicki will also appear in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “Farnsworth House” in addition to “The Crown.” Both films are now in the pre-production stage.

West is presently filming “Downtown Abbey 2,” a historical drama that will be released on December 26. He will also appear in the UK edition of the television series “Call My Agent” as well as the mini-series “SAS: Rogue Heroes.”