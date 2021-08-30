Netflix Releases a Trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Guilty,’ and Fans React.

On Sunday, Netflix released the first trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal’s “The Guilty.” The trailer features a tense audio call with transcription text shown on a black screen.

Gyllenhaal can be heard answering a 911 call in the trailer for filmmaker Antoine Fuqua’s crime thriller, but the line is disconnected after a brief exchange.

Despite the fact that there is no genuine film in the teaser, the exchange of words is enough to give a terrifying experience.

“911, what is the address of your emergency?” Gyllenhaal can be heard saying. “I don’t know,” the female victim responds. “Give me the phone,” cries someone in the victim’s background, prompting Gyllenhaal to inquire, “Who is that?”

“Is there someone with you?” the actor continued. “Does the person you’re with know you phoned us?” he inquired after obtaining a “yes” response. The victim responds with a resounding “no.”

The victim went on to say, “They put me in the back of the van and I can’t see anything.” When the actor says, “Have you been kidnapped?” When the victim answers yes, the call is cut off.

The 34-second teaser concludes with Gyllenhaal’s face rendered in text, often known as a text portrait.

Netflix put in the caption, “Listen Carefully.” “THE GUILTY,” directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jake Gyllenhaal. On Netflix on October 1st.”

Fans expressed their feelings in the comments area.

One of the fans mentioned that this picture is a remake of a Danish film that was really fantastic, and that the remake will be just as wonderful.

“I hope they don’t screw this one up,” another fan added. “The first was engrossing and brilliant.”

“Wow this trailer is so inaccessible how are deaf people supposed to understand what’s being said when the captions are all over the place and impossible to read?” one person wondered.

A user mentioned that the upcoming criminal thriller “The Call” reminded them of Halle Berry’s 2013 film “The Call.” The user stated, “The Guilty reminds me so much of The Call!”

Aside from “The Guilty,” Gyllenhaal will star in the mystery film “Ambulance,” which will be released on February 17, 2022.