Netflix Releases a Teaser for the ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast,’ Featuring Pete Davidson [Watch].

A new teaser for Netflix’s upcoming show “Jonas Brothers Family Roast” has been released. Pete Davidson pokes fun at Nick and Kevin in the video, as Joe sits next to them, enjoying the roast.

The 51-second clip was published by the streaming giant on its official Twitter account on Wednesday. It said in the caption, “It’s almost time for the Jonas Brothers Family Roast. Get ready for the 23rd of November.” The teaser begins with the 27-year-old “Saturday Night Live” star talking with Emmy Award-winning comedian Kenan Thompson, who serves as the show’s host. “I listen to the Jonas Brothers every time I’m in a supermarket,” Davidson tells the host, adding, “I listen to the Jonas Brothers every time I’m in a supermarket.” Davidson, who is dressed in a yellow V-neck T-shirt that says “”Show some respect, Nick’s a legit actor now,” he says, continuing to mock the Jonas Brothers. From a Kids’ Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award, he’s won it all.” “Nick even had a song called ‘Jealous,’ though it would’ve been more credible if Kevin sang it,” Davidson continues, causing Kevin to laugh.

Netizens expressed their conflicting feelings about the video in the comments section. While one fan wondered if the event would be as severe as the “Comedy Central Roast,” another pointed out that it would entail phony laughter.

Another admirer made the following suggestion: “I’m not sure why Pete Davidson is always included in roasts. The jokes told by this guy are far too dry. Get someone like Snoop Dogg to do the roasting for you.” Last month, the first teaser for the next show was released. It begins with the three brothers announcing that it will be a “one-of-a-kind comedy special that celebrates the universal reality that no one can get under your skin quite like your family.” In addition to Davidson, the performance will feature Niall Horan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, and Jack Whitehall, among others.

On November 23, Netflix will release “Jonas Brothers Family Roast.”

Nick will next be seen in filmmaker Des McAnuff’s musical drama “Jersey Boys LIVE,” in addition to the Netflix special. Joe, on the other hand, will star in J. D. Dillard’s action-packed war film “Devotion.” Kevin appeared in the music video for “Who’s in Your Head,” which was released on Sept. 30, with his brothers.