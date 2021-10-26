Netflix Releases a Teaser for ‘Family Roast,’ Featuring the Jonas Brothers [Video].

Netflix has released a preview for the Jonas Brothers’ upcoming comedy program “Family Roast,” which will star Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas.

The 48-second clip was released on the streaming platform’s official Twitter account on Monday. It said in the description, “The @jonasbrothers are roasting the @jonasbrothers like you’ve never seen them before. The Jonas Brothers Family Roast is brought to you by @netflixisajoke. Only on Netflix on November 23rd.” Nick, 29, introduces himself and his brothers before revealing a “very big revelation” in the teaser. Joe, 32, adds his two cents, “Roasted.” “That’s not quite how that works, Joe,” Nick says, interrupting him. Nick goes on to say that they’re doing a “Jonas Brothers Family Roast,” which will be a “one-of-a-kind comedic spectacular that honors the universal reality that no one gets under your skin like your family.” Joe says it again, “Roasted.”

Kevin, 33, speaks out, adding that “through comedy, songs, games, and special guests,” fans will see them in a way they’ve never seen them before. Nick then verifies that all of this will take place on the broadcast in order to roast them.

“And roasted,” Joe adds once more.

Kenan Thompson, an Emmy Award-winning comedian, is said to be hosting the event, according to Kevin. Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, and Jack Whitehall are among the celebrity guests he and Nick have announced.

Nick concludes the video by announcing that the special will broadcast globally on Netflix on November 23.

The clip was also uploaded on the Jonas Brothers’ official Twitter account, and as predicted, fan reactions were swift. Many of them expressed interest in the special, while others expressed enthusiasm for the guest stars who will appear on the show.

A fan remarked, “Ahhh, the delight of roasting your family, especially your brothers, I get it.” “@JoeJonas this is going to be funnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn Apart from the comedy special, Nick will next be seen in filmmaker Des McAnuff’s musical drama “Jersey Boys LIVE,” which will be released next year. Matt Bogart, Andy Karl, Cj Pawlikowski, and Sydney Morton also star in the film.

Joe, on the other hand, will star in the action-packed military film “Devotion,” directed by J. Dillard. Daren Kagasoff, Jonathan Majors, and Glen Powell also star in the film.

Kevin was last seen in the music video for "Who's in Your Head" with his brothers.