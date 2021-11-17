Netflix Releases a New Trailer for ‘Don’t Look Up,’ in Which No One Takes Leonardo DiCaprio Seriously [Watch].

Netflix shared a new trailer for the highly anticipated and star-studded film “Don’t Look Up” on Twitter on Tuesday. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, and Meryl Streep.

The two-minute, 32-second teaser opens with DiCaprio and Lawrence looking nervous, before the words “Based on true events” flash across the screen. Later in the film, DiCaprio and Lawrence, who played scientists, tell Streep that they have spotted a “very enormous comet” that is going straight for Earth.

DiCaprio went on to convey the gravity of the matter, but Streep and Hill mock him and dismiss the entire situation. However, the actor goes to a news channel to release the information, but even they are unconcerned by his discovery.

The trailer also demonstrates the power of social media in gaining them some traction. Grande informs DiCaprio she has a “tattoo of a shooting star” on her back later in the teaser, to which the actor sarcastically answers, “that’s amazing.” Everyone is seeking the money involved in the comet by the end of the trailer, which notes that “this comet includes 30 trillion dollars’ worth of stuff.” However, DiCaprio tells them that money is meaningless if everyone would perish.

In September, Netflix released a trailer for the dark comedy film, announcing that it will follow the narrative of two low-level astronomers who discover that a comet is approaching the planet Earth. They attempt to warn people about it, but no one believes them.

Despite the fact that the new teaser reveals how people eventually trust them, they still pursue the money. Fans have been posting their reactions to the trailer in the comments area since it was released.

One fan connected the situation in the film to the handling of the COVID-19 outbreak by political parties and the media.

“The scary part is that considering how the republicans handled Covid and Fox News covered it, this is very much how it woulda been handled and represented,” the fan commented. Another fan wished that DiCaprio would not die in the film, as he does in the majority of his films.

“Don’t Look Up” will be released in cinemas on December 10 in the United States, but it will be available to stream on Netflix from December 24 onwards.