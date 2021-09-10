Netflix Releases 3-Minute Opening Scene Of Season 6 Of ‘Lucifer’: Release Date And Time

Netflix released the 3-minute opening scene of “Lucifer” Season 6 on Twitter on Thursday, ahead of its release.

The clip was captioned, “The last season of Lucifer begins in 12 hours!” by the streaming giant. “However, you don’t have to wait to see the season premiere’s opening scene!”

Season 6 of the mystery series “Lucifer” will be the series’ final season. From Friday forward, the new season will be available to stream on Netflix throughout the world. At 3 a.m. ET, the series will begin streaming.