Netflix Posts Solid Q4 Earnings, Expands Warner Bros Acquisition Plans

Netflix has reported a strong fourth-quarter performance, surpassing expectations and providing the first subscriber update in a year, revealing a global subscriber base exceeding 325 million. In a key earnings call on January 20, 2026, Co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters highlighted the company’s continued organic growth, alongside the strategic acquisition of Warner Bros, a move they see as a major “accelerant” for Netflix’s future expansion.

Q4 Financials and Growth Drivers

Netflix’s fourth-quarter revenue reached $12.05 billion, narrowly beating Wall Street’s forecast of $11.9 billion. This marked a 17.6% year-on-year growth, driven by an increase in subscriber numbers, price hikes, and a boost from advertising revenue. The streaming giant posted earnings per share of 56 cents, exceeding the consensus estimate of 55 cents. Operating income for the quarter stood at $2.9 billion, with a 24.5% operating margin. Net income reached $2.4 billion.

Breaking down regional contributions, North America accounted for $5.3 billion in revenue, reflecting an 18% year-on-year increase. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa followed with $3.9 billion, also an 18% rise, while Latin America and Asia Pacific both reported $1.4 billion in revenue each, with increases of 15% and 17%, respectively. For the full year, Netflix’s total revenue reached $45.2 billion, a 16% increase from 2024, with operating margins climbing to 29.5%.

Looking ahead, Netflix expects 2026 revenue to top $51 billion, fueled by further content investments, projecting a 10% year-on-year increase in content spending to approximately $20 billion. Additionally, advertising revenue, which saw a significant surge since the introduction of Netflix’s ad-supported plan, is expected to continue its strong performance, having more than doubled to $1.5 billion in 2025.

Subscriber Engagement and Strategic Shifts

During the earnings call, Peters emphasized Netflix’s potential for further growth, noting that the service still commands less than 10% of TV time in major markets. Despite the substantial growth already achieved, there are still hundreds of millions of households yet to sign up, offering Netflix an opportunity to tap into a significantly larger share of the market. He also pointed out that Netflix currently captures only 7% of the addressable consumer and advertising spend globally.

While the subscriber count has grown to 325 million, Netflix’s stock took a hit, falling 1% during market hours and dropping a further 4% in after-hours trading. Concerns over the stock portion of the Warner Bros acquisition deal contributed to a 30% decline in Netflix’s stock over the past three months, although the company has moved to resolve these concerns by shifting to an all-cash offer for the Warner Bros assets, valued at $83 billion.

In terms of content, Netflix’s second-half 2025 engagement report highlighted that subscribers watched 96 billion hours, a 2% year-on-year increase. Original content saw a 9% increase in viewership, helping offset a decline in second-run titles, as Netflix licensed fewer films and series compared to 2023-24, when the Hollywood strikes had resulted in a higher volume of licensed content.

The final season of *Stranger Things* drew over 120 million views in Q4, with *Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein* attracting 102 million and *A House of Dynamite* reaching 78 million. Sarandos also teased upcoming 2026 releases, including Greta Gerwig’s *Narnia* in November and a high-profile heist film starring Denzel Washington and Robert Pattinson, *Here Comes the Flood*.

As Netflix eyes further growth, it is also adapting to new trends, with plans to expand vertical video content across its platform, which has already been introduced in its mobile app. The company remains committed to a blend of original and licensed content as it strives to maintain its market-leading position in the streaming wars.