Netflix Now Requires COVID-19 Vaccination for Employees and Visitors

Netflix has demanded that all of its staff receive COVID-19 vaccinations. From now on, the streaming behemoth will only allow guests who have previously received the vaccines to enter its premises.

In the midst of the growing worldwide health crisis, Deadline Wednesday verified that Netflix is now forcing its employees and guests to be vaccinated. The company’s decision follows widespread reports of a delta variant surge across the country.

The streaming service was previously the first major Hollywood studio to require vaccinations for all cast and crew members working on all of its film and television series productions in the United States. Everyone on set who came into touch with them was likewise required to be vaccinated under the program.

Netflix staff are still permitted to work from home, despite the recent increase in incidents. The company’s offices, on the other hand, remain open for people who wish to work there. Vaccination requirements for employees as well as visitors to their offices could potentially assist reduce transmissions.

The restriction applies to the streaming giant’s operations in Los Gatos, California, as well as Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. According to Variety, employees working in certain establishments, as well as visitors, will be required to produce proof of immunization. When contacted by the outlet for comment, a spokeswoman for the corporation declined.

Due to the increase in incidents, several media companies have decided to postpone the return of their employees to their offices. Initially, these companies agreed that their employees would return to their workplaces in September.

Netflix has yet to set a date for the return of its employees to their offices. Currently, the majority of the streaming service’s employees are working remotely. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it’s also unclear when the new regulation will take effect.

In addition to Netflix, Microsoft, Google, and Walmart are requiring all or most of their employees to acquire COVID-19 immunizations before returning to work. The corporations’ regulations are likely to help stop the coronavirus from spreading further.