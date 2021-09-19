Netflix is being sued by a chess champion for $5 million over the ‘sexist’ ‘Queen’s Gambit’ line.

A $5 million lawsuit has been filed against Netflix for an alleged “falsehood” in its successful miniseries “The Queen’s Gambit,” but the streamer claims the claim “has no validity.”

Nona Gaprindashvili, a chess grandmaster, is suing Netflix for defamation over a passage in the award-winning miniseries that mentions her. According to Entertainment Weekly, her lawsuit stated that the phrase was a “devastating untruth, undercutting and denigrating her accomplishments before an audience of many millions.”

The statement in question appeared in the final episode of “Queen’s Gambit,” in which Beth (Anya Taylor-Joy) plays in the international chess championship in Moscow. “The only odd thing about her, frankly, is her sex,” says an announcer during one of Beth’s matches. Even in Russia, this isn’t unusual. Nona Gaprindashvili exists, but she is the female world champion who has never fought a man.”

According to the lawsuit, Gaprindashvili regarded the statement disrespectful. “Netflix brazenly and deliberately lied about Gaprindashvili’s accomplishments for the cheap and cynical purpose of ‘heightening the drama’ by making it appear that its fictional hero had accomplished what no other woman, including Gaprindashvili, had accomplished,” according to the complaint obtained by EW.

“Thus, in a movie that was supposed to empower women by presenting a young woman battling against men at the top levels of international chess, Netflix degraded the one real woman trail blazer who had actually faced and defeated men on the world stage in the same era,” the statement said.

Gaprindashvili had already fought men several times before “The Queen’s Gambit” took place in 1968. A headline from The New York Times from that year read, “Chess: Miss Gaprindashvili Beats 7 Men in a Strong Tourney.”

Gaprindashvili also competed in the 1964-65 Hastings International Chess Congress in England, where she came sixth after defeating at least four male opponents. In 1965, she even competed against 28 men at the same time.

Gaprindashvili, who was the first woman to be awarded the title of grandmaster in 1978 and is credited with encouraging future female chess players and helping to combat sexism in the game, didn’t like the claim in the series that she had never played against men.

“The claim that Gaprindashvili ‘has never faced men’ is plainly incorrect, as well as outrageously sexist and belittling,” according to the lawsuit, which claimed she had competed against “at least 59 male chess players” by 1968, “including at least 10 Grandmasters.”

Netflix, according to Gaprindashvili, is guilty of "false light invasion."