Netflix Halloween Movies 2021: Streaming Family-Friendly Holiday Films This October

Halloween month is arrived, and ghosts, goblins, and witches all around the world are preparing for what is unquestionably the spookiest time of the year. Those who want to commemorate the festival in a less gruesome way might do so by watching movies that are more treat than trick.

These family-friendly films are perfect for individuals who want to get into the Christmas mood with their streaming choices, but don’t want to see something with as much blood, guts, and gore as conventional horror films. Check out these 15 titles if you’re seeking for something that everyone in the haunted home will appreciate.

“A Monster Hunter’s Babysitter’s Guide” is a book written by a babysitter (2020)

A high schooler gets recruited by a secret club of babysitters to fight the Boogeyman and his monsters when they kidnap the boy she’s babysitting on Halloween.

“A Witch’s Ball” is a play about a witch (2017)

Beatrix is eager to be admitted as a witch, but a terrible incident threatens to deprive her of her pending title unless she acts quickly.

“The Boy Who Cried Werewolf” is a story about a boy who claims to be a werewolf (2010)

Jordan, a high school girl-geek who moves to Romania and becomes a werewolf, must evade her own brother, who is determined to kill her.

“Ghost Patrol” is a television show about a group of people who (2016)

When two youngsters and their pet dog (dubbed the Ghost Patrol) receive a call about an old mansion, they quickly discover that they are exploring their first true haunted house.

“Happy Halloween, Hubie!” (2020)

Hubie isn’t the most popular guy in Salem, Massachusetts, but when the holiday turns truly frightening, this good-hearted scaredy-cat sets out to keep his town safe.

“Labyrinth” is a word that is used to describe a maze (1986)

This musical fantasy film, directed by Jim Henson, follows girl Sarah on an epic adventure to save her infant brother from a kingdom of goblins.

“Vampire, Vampire, Vampire, Vampire, Vampire, Vampire, Vampire (2015)

When a hesitant teen transfers to a new school, he decides to shake things up by playing along with the vampire rumor.

“Little Monsters” is a children’s book (1989)

Brian is well aware that there are animals living beneath his bed. When he confronts his concerns, though, he meets some delightfully strange new friends.

“The Little Vampire” is a children’s book about a vampire (2017)

An undead-obsessed American boy befriends and lends assistance to a young vampire whose family is being hunted by a ruthless vampire hunter.

“Marvel Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell” is the sequel to “Marvel Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell” (2016)

The Hulk and Dr. Strange battle creatures causing devastation in New York on Halloween, uncovering a nefarious plot by Nightmare, the lord of the Dream Dimension.

“Monster House” is a film based on a true story (2006)

A group of pals decides to reveal the dangers of a deserted neighborhood.