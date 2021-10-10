Netflix Halloween Movies 2021: 10 Of The Best Horror Movies To Watch This October

There are lots of ways to make the most of the spookiest month of the year now that Halloween is just a few weeks away. A Halloween movie marathon is a fun way to get into the Halloween spirit and celebrate the spooky holiday.

Netflix boasts a big variety of horror films, which comes as no surprise.

Check out 10 of the best horror movies on Netflix, ranging from “The Conjuring” to “The Exorcist III.”

“The Conjuring” is a horror film.

After moving into a secluded farmhouse and witnessing a terrifying otherworldly presence, a family seeks help from a pair of demonologists.

“The Conjuring 2” is a sequel to the horror film “The Conjuring.”

After her daughter accidentally releases a malicious spirit in their London home and begins to display signs of demonic possession, a single mother seeks aid from Ed and Lorraine Warren.

“Hush”

When a masked killer breaks into her home, a deaf writer living alone in the woods must battle for her life.

“The Exorcist III” is the third installment of the Exorcist franchise.

A detective fears that a serial killer who was murdered years ago has resurfaced in demonic form and committed a series of killings.

“Hell Fest” is a term used to describe a gathering of people

When a killer begins picking them off one by one, a fun night out at a hell-themed carnival turns into a night of fear for a group of pals.

“The Strangers” is a film about strangers.

When three masked invaders arrive, a couple’s tranquil visit to an isolated vacation home takes a terrifying turn, and they are forced to fight for their lives.

“Truth or Dare” is a game in which you must choose between telling the truth and

A group of pals rents a haunted mansion for Halloween and wind up reawakening an evil spirit who wants to feed on their souls.

“The Witch’s House”

After a witch’s spirit interrupts their Halloween party at an abandoned house, a group of teenagers must fight for their lives.

“Sinister 2” is a sequel to “Sinister.”

After a mother and her twin sons move into a remote property, one of the boys begins to get visits from spirits who show him the home’s prior crimes. When the boy is kidnapped by the evil spirit Bughuul, the family’s sole hope of survival may be a former deputy.

“Unfriended”

A gang of teenagers had their internet chat invaded by a stalker with lethal intentions after cyberbullying forced a classmate to commit suicide.