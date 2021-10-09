Netflix Edits Scenes With Phone Numbers To Address Prank Calls Issue In “Squid Game”

After a South Korean woman complained about receiving a torrent of phone calls from viewers of the show, Netflix is altering portions in the hit thriller series “Squid Game” that include a phone number.

“I’m surprised because this is a number I’ve been using for almost ten years. According to The Guardian, a businesswoman told the South Korean publication Money Today, “I’ve had to erase almost 4,000 numbers from my phone.”

Kim Gil-young, who owns a dessert shop in Seongju, told CNN that her number has been inundated by prank callers since the show premiered in mid-September, and she is now taking medications for acute stress disorder.

“At first, I had no idea why,” she told The Guardian, “but then my pal told me that my number had appeared in Squid Game, and that’s when I realized.”

Kim went on to say that she had to deal with multiple pranksters who called her late at night and said they wanted to play the “Squid Game” before hanging up.

She even received a text message from a prankster calling her a “b—ch” at one point.

After its September 17 premiere, the South Korean smash drama became Netflix’s most popular series in 90 countries, and it has the potential to become the streaming service’s most-watched series ever.

The nine-part series follows a group of cash-strapped people who agree to play in children’s activities in exchange for a large sum of money, with a fatal twist.

Only one competitor takes home the cash prize of $40 million in a winner-takes-all format. The masked guards execute the game’s losers in a violent manner.

The candidates are chosen by a mysterious man (Gong Yoo), who seems to have a talent for locating bankrupt people willing to do everything to improve their financial situation. The mysterious stranger distributes business cards to consenting game participants.

To indicate their interest in the games, the recruits are advised to call the phone number printed on the reverse of these business cards.

While most film and television producers make up false phone numbers for such situations, the South Korean series made the error of showing a real phone number.

Initially, Netflix’s production team advised the businesswoman to change her phone number because there was nothing they could do because the show had already aired on the streaming service.

